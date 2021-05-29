Letter | California recalls always a Republican ploy
When Gray Davis was recalled, a Republican actor with friendships to known Austrian Nazis took his place. When Drew Glover was recalled, a lifetime Republican turned Democrat in 2018, took his place. And now, a good governor exhibits a stunning lapse of judgment by having a meal in a crowded restaurant and voila!, he’s fighting to avoid losing his job to a Republican Hollywood celebrity. There is a pattern. Recalls are virtually always a Republican ploy to unseat people who were democratically elected. Let’s not fall for it this time.www.santacruzsentinel.com