Superhero Hype Cosplay: Black Cat From Marvel’s Spider-Man

SuperHeroHype
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperhero Hype Cosplay: Black Cat From Marvel’s Spider-Man Note From the Editor: This week, Superhero Hype has a special guest cosplay correspondent: AGflower, a very talented cosplayer from Russia. She’s also a big fan of Felicia Hardy a.k.a. the Black Cat. That’s why she’s sharing this extended look at her recreation of Felicia’s costume from Marvel’s Spider-Man. Sony and Insomniac’s incredible Spider-Man PS4 video game formally introduced the Gamerverse’s take on Black Cat in Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps DLC. It’s one of the most unique Black Cat costumes to date, and it lends itself well to live-action.

