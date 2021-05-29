Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | Decision on downtown parcels needs reporting

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 16 days ago

The May 24 issue of the Sentinel carried a story titled, “City Council considers exempt status for downtown parcels.”Approval would open the door for a proposed six-story hotel. To the best of my knowledge, the Sentinel has not reported on the outcome of that meeting. Projects of this scope have...

www.santacruzsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Community#Telephone Number#Santa Cruz The Sentinel#Downtown Parcels#Reporting#Anonymous Letters#Verification Purposes#Exempt Status#Letter Writers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Cruz, CAindybay.org

Stay Away Ordinance Casts Long Shadow

The decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeal in Martin v. Boise (formerly Bell v. Boise) held that the Cruel and Unusual Punishments Clause of the Eighth Amendment precluded the enforcement of a statute prohibiting sleeping outside against homeless individuals with no access to alternative shelter. The panel also held that, as long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors on public property on the false premise they had a choice in the matter. That ruling specifically addressed so-called “camping” violations as well as those offenses generally classified as “disorderly conduct”. But, many homeless activists fear that law enforcement will turn to other inaptly named "quality of life" violations as means to prevent the unsheltered from sleeping in public. While statistics have not emerged that clearly support this suspicion, it is well to remember that the City of Santa Cruz continues to carry the onerous “stay away” ordinance on its books and the punitive provisions of that ordinance remain in full force and effect. The ordinance applies to any property maintained by the City's Parks and Recreation Department and provides that:
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?