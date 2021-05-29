Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Entertainment Weekend: Three Good Movies You Might Have Missed

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone is tired of quarantine, and everyone is trying to somehow entertain themselves. Someone is looking for a new betting app in Ghana, someone re-reads books 10 times, and someone decided to seriously study cinema. In search of life-giving novelties, viewers switched to streaming services. Despite this, the first half of the new decade presented us with several unusual premieres. Remembering great films that you might have missed by accident.

www.newstalkflorida.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Conventions#Entertainment Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesCosmopolitan

Every 'Hamilton' Easter Egg You Might've Missed When Watching 'In the Heights'

[This article contains spoilers from the movie In the Heights. Read at your own risk!]. It's been quite a long road to get here, but Lin-Manuel Miranda fans, please rejoice with me. In the Heights is FINALLY out for us to love and embrace and sing along to, and TBH, I'm just about ready to call this the movie of my summer...and it's only just begun.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Unconventional Ghost Movies You Might Have Never Seen

The ghost is a common motif depicted in the art, literature, and cinema. A cross-cultural phenomena, ghosts represent what we as humans tend to hide from. Of course, the thing we hide from depends within the context of each culture. What a ghost means in Japan, for example, isn’t the same as a ghost in Native American folklore. While the ghost’s mission depends on the situation, they all share the urge to reveal the mysteries hidden away with their death.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Some In The Heights Cameos You Might Have Missed

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you’ve heard the name Lin-Manuel Miranda. The writer-actor-producer-director became a household name when Hamilton became a global sensation, but his first Broadway musical was In the Heights. A movie version helmed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu is in theaters now, and Miranda revealed some A+ cameos you might have missed.
Moviescelebritypage.com

Three Big New Movies To Watch This Weekend

Keep reading, film lovers! Some of Hollywood's most anticipated movies are coming out this weekend, and their stars are telling us what to look out for in these big premieres. One of the newest animated films includes Disney Pixar's Luca. Comedian Jim Gaffigan shares with us what's got audiences most excited for this playful, coming-of-age story:
MoviesPolygon

Luca, Fatherhood, and every new movie you can watch at home this weekend

The past week has been a whirlwind of news for the entertainment world, and that’s on top of this year’s online E3 convention. With all the assorted buzz of new television shows, movies, anime, games, and what-have-you releasing over the course of the next year and beyond, it’s worth remembering that there are plenty of cool new things to watch that are available right now.
Moviesyournewsnet.com

Entertainment with Eden: Good On Paper

Actor/Writer/Comedian Iliza Shlesinger has mined some of her dating experiences for a new film Good On Paper. It’s the story of stand-up comic Andrea Singer who put her career ahead of love. dating sure, but love wasn't a priority. Now she may have stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper,...
TV & Videosflickdirect.com

Nobody 4K UHD Video Review

Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his...
Gamblingsknr.net

5 Casino Themed Movies You Have to Watch

Sometimes you don’t have the time off work to head to the casino and play a few rounds of blackjack. Or, if you are unlucky, you live in a state where there aren’t any retail casinos within driving distance. But if you’ve got a hankering for the sound of slot...
Bozeman, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Have You Been Back To The Movie Theater Yet?

The amount of movies I have seen so far since the theater has opened is pretty impressive and scary. If you haven't realized yet but Regal Cinemas in Bozeman reopened, thankfully, back at the beginning of May and it's absolutely fantastic. Personally, I have seen six movies since the movie theater reopened. The experience of going to a movie theater with friends and family is so much better than watching a brand new movie in your home. Some folks might disagree but the theater allows you to be fully submerged with surround sound, popcorn, soda, and a big screen to enjoy.
MoviesMovieWeb

Rachel Zegler Is Snow White in Disney's Live-Action Remake

Disney has found its lead for the new live-action retelling of Snow White, in the form of Rachel Zegler. The actress is soon to be seen in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, and is currently filming Shazam! Fury of The Gods, so she is no stranger to big productions of late. Filming on the movie is expected to begin sometime early in 2022 on what will be the first time the Disney version of the story has been seen on screen as a live action movie.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

Best Classic Horror Movies on Netflix

This list of best classic horror movies is especially for Netflix fans! If you love creepy movies with gripping plot twists and visual effects that see you hiding behind your sofa, then browse our list and enjoy!. You surely love good horror if you are reading this. Nowadays we like...
Moviescaposts.com

Your Summer Binge List: 10 Shows You Might Have Missed

Originally planned for May last year, Fast and Furious 9 (formerly known as F9) is finally released this Thursday, June 24. F9 was one of the first blockbusters to bump its release date because of the pandemic and seems to have got the timing exactly right as theaters reopen in the US and UK. CNETFast and Furious 9 review: The Godfather II of cartoon car crash movies 18:00 06/22/2021.
Moviesfilmychai.com

Old Telugu Movies You Have to Watch at Least Once in Your Life

Sometimes, Old is not the gold. Old is the Much Needed Pause. Bored of the intense-filled, action thrilled Gen Z movies? Let’s take a pause from the fast-forward new era films and jump back to the classics. We handpicked the top 10 Telugu old movies for you to help you add the archaic essence to your life.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Summer Game Fest 2021: The Best News You Might’ve Missed

Howdy howdy howdy. It is the kickoff of the Summer Game Fest! Geoff Keighley’s yearly foray into a pseudo E3! A lot of stuff was shown, and just in case you couldn’t make it, I’ve broken down my favorite news in one helpful place. Join me, reader, as we check out some awesome trailers from Summer Game Fest 2021!