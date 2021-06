Streetwise Reports: Frank, thanks for joining us today. Gold, after several months of trading sideways, has recently seen some new momentum. It's been staying above $1,850 an ounce while cryptocurrencies have been experiencing extreme volatility. You're in a unique position because not only do you head U.S. Global Investors, but you're also the executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE:TSX.V; PRELF:OTC). What is your perspective on gold versus cryptocurrencies? Where does each go from here?