The number of ticks are increasing — and so are the diseases they carry

Boonville Daily News
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith warmer weather and more activities outdoors and in nature, there's an ever-present danger around that experts say is becoming more plentiful. Ticks can cause at least 15 illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 50,865 documented cases of tick-borne diseases in the United States in 2019, an increase from 22,527 cases in 2004.

ScienceHerald-Citizen

Tick-borne diseases program, fin, 6-10-21

NEWS FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE ARBORETUM SOCIETY. ECO-EPIDEMIOLOGY OF TICK-BORNE DISEASES IN THE SOUTHEAST AT VIRTUAL PROGRAM THURSDAY, JUNE 24. Anyone who spends time outdoors in warm weather needs to be aware of diseases that can be transmitted by ticks. According to the CDC, tick-borne illnesses doubled in the U.S. between 2014 and 2016. Because ticks are so small, people might not even notice when they’ve been bitten by one. Sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society and the Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, Dr. Richard Gerhold will discuss the eco-epidemiology of tick-borne diseases in a Zoom presentation on Thursday, June 24th at 7:00 p.m.
Sciencewaer.org

Increase In CNY Tick Population Brings Greater Threat Of Disease

Central New York has seen a rise in the tick population and a subsequent increase in the threat of diseases they carry. Due to climate change more areas have become hospitable for ticks to thrive. Professor Brian Leydet studies disease ecology at SUNY ESF. He says tick-borne diseases need to be taken seriously so that they can be avoided.
americanfarmpublications.com

Extension: Asian longhorned tick numbers still low in Md.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland and Delaware have somehow kept the Asian longhorned tick at bay since it first arrived three years ago, but the University of Maryland Extension continues to encourage farmers to be on the lookout for the invasive parasites. After COVID-19 interrupted the Extension’s ability to regularly...
Agricultureknoxfocus.com

Eco-epidemiology of tick-borne diseases in the Southeast at virtual program Thursday, June 24

Anyone who spends time outdoors in warm weather needs to be aware of diseases that can be transmitted by ticks. According to the CDC, tick-borne illnesses doubled in the U.S. between 2014 and 2016. Because ticks are so small, people might not even notice when they’ve been bitten by one. Sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society and the Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, Dr. Richard Gerhold will discuss the eco-epidemiology of tick-borne diseases in a Zoom presentation on Thursday, June 24th at 7:00 p.m.
Nebraska StateSand Hills Express

‘Tis the Season for Tick-borne Diseases in Nebraska

The spring and summer months are the primary tick season in Nebraska, so we ask all residents to be mindful of ticks. Although some species can be active year round, the highest levels of tick activity correspond to the season when outdoor activities such as trail running, hiking, camping, and morel mushroom hunting begin to take place.
Oklahoma StateMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Tick talk: Time for parasite prevention, OSU experts say

STILLWATER – Oklahomans are noticing they’re inadvertently bringing home tiny, uninvited hitchhikers this summer, Oklahoma State University experts said. Those guests are insatiable, and their numbers are peaking. “In Oklahoma, activity by the Lone Star tick usually peaks in May, but with all the rain we’ve had it slowed them...
