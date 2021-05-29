How To Turn A Garage Into A Warm Home

Spring is all about hitting the reset button. It's the season of blooming flora, cleaning and decluttering, new beginnings, and definitely some home-improvement projects to get your space ready for summer (or simply to treat yourself to a beautiful upgrade). After more than a year of very limited social gatherings, the promise of summer—impeccably timed with the steadily increasing number of vaccinations—has people excited to host warm-weather gatherings. And while traveling is still an iffy venture for many, it's an ideal time to turn home into a summer sanctuary. Because if the last year has taught us anything, it's that creating a home where you truly love to spend time is more than worth the effort.