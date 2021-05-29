16 Fascinating Coastal Entry Hall Designs That Will Welcome You Inside

Living in a beach house is a luxury not many are lucky to experience. If you live with such blessing, you should appreciate and take good care of your home on the beach. But often remodeling only happens in parts of the home that seem like they are most used such as the kitchen, living room, bathroom and bedroom. A piece that is missing here is the entry hall which is an integral part of every home. It is more than just a place that holds the door to the outside. It is the part of your home that welcomes you every time you get home and the part that prepares you to depart.