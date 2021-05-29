The Bellissimo Files Podcast: 29th May 2021

Discover without further delay the musical news that should not be missed this week. The Weeknd, Ariana Grande or even SZA … The American artist Doja Cat has unveiled all the prestigious collaborations of his next album Planet Her. In the rest of the music news, It is time, like every week, to make an update below on the news that should not be missed in recent days. Our little recap this time concerns the group Coldplay, the rapper Jul or the New Zealand star, Lorde. But before knowing why they reacted, also know that we know the release date of “Bad Habits”, the brand new single from singer Ed Sheeran.