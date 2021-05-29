Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Bellissimo Files Podcast: 29th May 2021

By Aoife Plunkett
spin1038.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen back to all of The Bellissimo Files interviews from this week including:. Omari Hardwick and Matthias Schweighofer share their reactions to being called up to be a part of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead; what zombie boot camp was like; and what disturbed them about seeing the "zombies" in the wild.

www.spin1038.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dermot Kennedy
Person
Lucy Kennedy
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Omari Hardwick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Bimm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Army
Related
Podcastewrestlingnews.com

Matt Cardona Files Trademark For Podcast With Chelsea Green

Matt Cardona filed for the trademark “Majorland,” which is his theme park podcast he co-hosts with Chelsea Green, on May 28th. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships; On-line video journals, namely, vlogs featuring nondownloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships; Production of podcasts; Production of humorous videos for the Internet; Providing a website featuring non-downloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships; Providing non-downloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships via a website; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships for entertainment purposes; Providing online non-downloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling, action figures, pop culture, and relationships.
Podcastclnsmedia.com

The Stuttering John Podcast-May 27th, 2021- Greg Olear

John talks to the great Greag Olear as we continue to take down The Trump Crime Family. Please donate through Superchats or directly here: paypal.me/JohnMelendezInc. Please become a Youtube member and/or Patreon subscriber at Patreon.com/stutteringjohn. Listen to the newest episode…
Entertainmentlongform.org

Longform Podcast

“If I didn’t have that pretty bizarrely insatiable drive to do this stuff and understand things, I don’t know if I’d still be doing this. The curiosity index has to be high in order to make the rest of it worth it. Because otherwise, what’s the point?”
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Josh Thomas on the shows he's made and the podcast he may never finish

Josh Thomas has broken new ground with both of the shows he's created. Please Like Me was a quirky, beloved comedy about a young gay man in Australia also named Josh. It delved very deeply into complex subject matter, including mental health, while telling the oftentimes humorous stories about Josh and the people in his life. His current series, Everything's Gonna Be Okay, follows a pair of sisters and their half brother (played by Thomas) as they grieve their father. Through Kayla Cromer's performance as Matilda, an autistic teen, Thomas' comedy has adding to the stories being told on TV. From her hilarious eulogy for her father to the exploration of complex topics like consent, Matilda's incredibly nuanced and humorous arc is how Thomas is leaving a legacy behind with his newest series.
Politicsbitchute.com

The Truthzilla Podcast

Truthzilla #018 - Theater, Lies, a Biased Moderator? "SURE"!. Well well well, hope you all are ready for this one! We weave in and out of discussing the 2020 US Presidential debate, but end up riffing on all kinds of other stuff. Some Epic Rants in this one! Enjoy!. "Safe...
TV Seriesasumetech.com

Netflix: If You’re a Fan of Robin from Stranger Things Then You May Enjoy This New Novel and Podcast!

Netflix’s #GeekedWeek just keeps on giving and this evening we learnt of a new novel and scripted podcast based on the early years of Robin Buckley (played by Maya Hawke). Robin was first introduced in Stranger Things 3 and played an integral part of the story leaving many fans wondering about her past. “Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins” is a full-cast, 6-episode fiction podcast based on Stranger Things 3 breakout character Robin. Hawke will reprise her role as Robin in the podcast which is also a companion to the novel by A.R. Capetta also released on July 29th.
Minoritieslegion.org

Pride on the podcast

Air Force veteran Jennifer Dane visits The American Legion Tango Alpha Lima podcast this week. Dane serves as executive director of the Modern Military Association of America, the nation’s largest non-profit organization working to advance fairness and equality for the LGBTQ military and veteran community. “We are just normal folks...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music News

Alt-pop phenom Lights has announced her 2018 headline tour - one of her biggest to date - bringing her immersive world of pop music and comics to life in more than 40 cities across North America. "Giants" Continues to Climb... Mollie Marriott is very proud of her heritage (daughter of...
New York City, NYConnecticut Post

RS Country Music Picks for Week of June 14th

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists. (Check out last week’s best songs.)
hawthorncenter.com

Introduction To Shamanic Journeying – July 29th

Will be offering an introduction to Shamanic Journeying at Hawthorn Healing Arts Center on Thursday, July 29th. Tami combines Shamanic Journey work with Biofield Tuning to empower people in bringing about the transformation they are seeking on a deep spiritual and energetic level. In addition Tami is also a Certified Massage Therapist, a Reiki practitioner and Licensed Esthetician. She has studied with Hank Wesselman, Sandra Ingerman and Alerto Villoldo.
Musicthesaxon.org

Coldplay unveils Higher Power music video, Lorde is back, Jul surprises … Music recap of the week

Discover without further delay the musical news that should not be missed this week. The Weeknd, Ariana Grande or even SZA … The American artist Doja Cat has unveiled all the prestigious collaborations of his next album Planet Her. In the rest of the music news, It is time, like every week, to make an update below on the news that should not be missed in recent days. Our little recap this time concerns the group Coldplay, the rapper Jul or the New Zealand star, Lorde. But before knowing why they reacted, also know that we know the release date of “Bad Habits”, the brand new single from singer Ed Sheeran.
NFLstar98.net

STAR98 PODCASTS

STEVE & LAURA: Bill Rabeor’s Take on Aaron Rodgers. STEVE & LAURA: Do you mow first then trim? Or trim first then mow?. STEVE & LAURA: This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice (Donuts) STEVE & LAURA: Interesting Ways To Eat Healthier. STEVE & LAURA: When You’re Old But You...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

No Gods No Masters

Garbage made music for ’90 teens on the hunt for mild subversion but wanting sharper hooks than Nine Inch Nails or Smashing Pumpkins proffered. They weren’t so much a band as a proposition: Nirvana and Pumpkins producer Butch Vig, together with friends Duke Erickson and Steve Marker, hooked up with Shirley Manson, the keyboardist of Scottish non-starters Angelfish, to record an amalgam of goth, shoegaze, and ’60s girl groups, all held together by electronically processed guitars. On two platinum albums released during the dotcom era, the deal worked. Then their context dried up. Now, with Lil Nas X and St. Vincent performing garish exaggerations of what seems like real personal trauma, Garbage suddenly return to friendlier climes. Faster and friskier than expected, No Gods, No Masters is their strongest album since Version 2.0.
Theater & Danceflguide.com

Broadway Palm announces 29th Season!

Broadway Palm is proud to announce its 29th Season which includes eight main stage productions, four productions in the Off Broadway Palm, three Children’s Theatre productions, and five concerts. Individual tickets are on sale now. A promotional video is available at broadwaypalm.com/backstage/media-room/. Broadway Palm’s main stage opens on Sept. 9,...
Moviesaugustman.com

Bon Jovi’s Encore Nights Screens At GV Cinemas In June

It will be a while before we can all catch a live rock concert in person, but Bon Jovi’s Encore Nights may well be the next best thing. Fans of the American rock legends can catch this concert feature in June exclusively at local cinemas. Golden Village has secured the...
Musicradiokingston.org

SHEROES Radio

Shungudzo - It's a good day (to fight the system) Beach Bunny - Cloud 9 (feat. Tegan and Sara)
Musicweraveyou.com

MR.BLACK releases energetic remix of ‘Pum Pum’ by Showtek & Sevenn: Listen

On a roll lately, MR.BLACK has proved that 2021 will certainly be his year. Now, to add more fuel to the fire, he has unveiled his massive remix of Showtek and Sevenn‘s collaborative hit that was released back in March, ‘Pum Pum‘. The original track created by popular duo Showtek and Tiësto collaborator Sevenn proved to be a massive hit when it came out. Full of addictive beats, it made everyone want to smash the replay button and many DJs got to remixing it, such as Da Tweekaz and of course, MR.BLACK.