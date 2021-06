Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.57.