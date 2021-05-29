Cancel
CMG Stock Price: $1,700 Target By Stephens

pulse2.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (NYSE: CMG) have received a price target increase from $1,600 to $1,700 by Stephens. These are the details. The shares Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (NYSE: CMG) have received a price target increase from $1,600 to $1,700 by Stephens. And Stephens analyst James Rutherford had upgraded Chipotle from a previous “Equal-Weight” rating to “Overweight.”

#Cmg#Cmg Stock Price#Chipotle Mexican Grill
StocksForbes

Is Rollins Stock Price Justified?

After around a 60% gain since the March 23 lows of the last year, and at the current price of $34 per share, we believe Rollins Stock (NYSE: ROL) is trading below its near-term potential. Rollins, a pest control company, has seen its stock rally from $21 to $34 off the 2020 March bottom compared to the S&P which moved around 90%. While the stock is lagging the broader markets by some margin, it has gained around 21% over the last twelve months. Further, the company has reported an increase in revenues over the recent quarters on a year-on-year basis – the top line has grown 6% y-o-y to a consolidated figure of $2.2 billion for the last 4 quarters, driven by growth in residential pest control and termite & ancillary revenues. That said, the company’s commercial revenues suffered in 2020 and its growth was slow in the first quarter of 2021 as well. This has made the investors somewhat cautious toward the stock – the stock is down 13% YTD.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.06. 9,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 324,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47. Several...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Goldman Sachs boosted Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) price target from $198 to $228. Lear shares rose 0.4% to close at $177.00 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) from $117 to $102. Dollar Tree shares fell 1.2% to $100.25 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank boosted...
StocksEconomyWatch.com

Sprinklr Stock Price Rises 10% – Time to Buy CXM Stock?

Sprinklr (CXM) went public yesterday and the stock soared 10% on its debut. It was trading higher in premarket price action today also. Is CXM a good stock to buy amid the uptrend?. The US traditional IPO market has some signs of life in June. This week only, Sprinklr and...
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 1,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 621,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58. 20,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,763,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88. A...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Yelp reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 402,032 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,186,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,032 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.72% of Zoetis worth $1,289,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sharon A. Decker Sells 2,400 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Gap Down to $16.60

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $15.57. Tilly’s shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands. Several analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Needham & Company LLC Trims Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Target Price to $9.00

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
StocksForbes

Price Correction In The Cards For Paychex Stock?

Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) is slated to release its full year 2021 results on June 25 with an expectation of single-digit revenues and earnings expansion – fairly in line with the management’s guidance. Recently, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 559,000 jobs were added in May 2021 and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8%. Significant job gains occurred in the leisure and hospitality industry with food services and drinking places registering a sizable share. As the economy recovers from the crisis, demand for payroll processing and HR services is expected to rise – highlighting investor optimism for Paychex stock. However, given the high current valuation multiple (P/E), Trefis believes that the stock is likely to observe a correction. We highlight our estimates for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 in an interactive dashboard on Paychex Earnings Preview.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.28. Funko posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
StocksEconomyWatch.com

PLUG Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Buy PLUG Stock?

The price of PLUG shares is down 4.4% today following yesterday’s post-earnings uptick with volumes already nearing the 10-day average in the first couple of hours of today’s stock trading session. Revenues during this first quarter of the year came above analysts’ expectations amid a higher number of GenDrive units...
StocksEconomyWatch.com

Big Lots Stock Price Up 11% – Is it Time to Buy BIG stock?

The price of Big Lots stock is up 11% so far this month as the company’s top-line and bottom-line performance has been aided by the pandemic, with shoppers apparently enjoying the firm’s value proposition which consists of offering discounted items for bulk purchases. Meanwhile, the stock experienced a 5.7% uptick...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$13.64 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $13.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.58 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $10.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $14,638,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $14,638,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.