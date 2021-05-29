Cancel
School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

By Grant Gordon
NFL
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Tis graduation season for a great many and quite shortly school's out for summer. It's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football.

