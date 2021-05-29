City Of Oakland Urges Alameda County For Howard Terminal, Forgets BART, AC Transit, EBMUD, OUSD
The City of Oakland under my long-time friend Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, is handling The Howard Terminal Project is a way not too dissimilar from the failed Raiders NFL Stadium Effort that saw that storied franchise bolt for Las Vegas. In an effort to meet Major League Baseball’s demands, which have become the Oakland A’s deadlines, the City of Oakland’s in such a rush, it’s forgetting some basic tasks in redevelopment tax increment financing.oaklandnewsnow.com