Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alameda County, CA

City Of Oakland Urges Alameda County For Howard Terminal, Forgets BART, AC Transit, EBMUD, OUSD

By Zennie Abraham
oaklandnewsnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Oakland under my long-time friend Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, is handling The Howard Terminal Project is a way not too dissimilar from the failed Raiders NFL Stadium Effort that saw that storied franchise bolt for Las Vegas. In an effort to meet Major League Baseball’s demands, which have become the Oakland A’s deadlines, the City of Oakland’s in such a rush, it’s forgetting some basic tasks in redevelopment tax increment financing.

oaklandnewsnow.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
State
California State
Alameda County, CA
Traffic
Oakland, CA
Traffic
County
Alameda County, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Libby Schaaf
Person
Robert Bobb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Transit#Bart#Oakland A#Howard Terminal#Bart#Ac Transit#Ebmud#Ousd#Major League Baseball#The Oakland A#Pfm#Cal S Planning School#Intern#The Oakland City Council#The Mayor Of Oakland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Alameda, CAMercury News

Oakland deputy chief named new Alameda police chief

The city of Alameda’s next top cop — taking over a department currently facing heavy scrutiny for the in-custody death of a man last month — will be Oakland Police Department Deputy Chief Nishant Joshi, who is well regarded both within the department and the community, the city announced Monday.
Oakland, CASFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed. The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive...
Oakland, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Oakland airport eyes huge expansion, new terminal, new gates

OAKLAND — Oakland International Airport is eyeing a major expansion of the East Bay aviation hub and is seeking public input regarding the wide-ranging project. The project would create a brand-new terminal and modernize the existing terminals, all of which would bring about a dramatic increase in the number of gates at the airport, public documents being circulated by Oakland International Airport officials show.
Oakland, CASFGate

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
California Statemarinelink.com

Fire-Stricken Containership Starts Transit to Port of Oakland

The Unified Command, consisting of the U.S. Coast Guard, the State of California, and Witt O'Brien's said Sunday it was coordinating the safe transit of a container ship 80 miles southwest of Big Sur to the Port of Oakland, California after the ship had reported an engine fire on Friday.
Oakland, CAKQED

Former Employees Call Co-Op Plans Into Question at Starline Social Club

The popular Oakland venue Starline Social Club was presumed to be gone forever. In October 2020, the owners announced they were selling both the building and the business, citing pandemic-related financial struggles. But on April 29, in a surprising reversal greeted by hundreds of excited responses on social media, a press release and Instagram post stated that the Starline would return in September—and what's more, it would be converted into a worker-owned co-op.
Oakland, CAEast Bay Times

Park It: Some East Bay swim facilities to reopen Memorial Day weekend

After a year of closures, there’s good news on the waterfront — the East Bay Regional Park District will reopen some of its swim facilities starting Memorial Day weekend, though at limited capacity due to COVID-19 and available staffing. Swim areas planned for reopening are Contra Loma Regional Park in...
Oakland, CAjack1065.com

Two dead after shooting in East Oakland, California – NBC Bay Area

(Reuters) – Two male victims died from gunshot wounds on Sunday night after a shooting was reported in East Oakland, California, NBC Bay Area reported https://bit.ly/3tTszks, citing Oakland Police. The shooting was first reported at 5:53 p.m. local time on Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the...
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Oakland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oakland: 1. Strategic Account Manager - Aesthetics Sales; 2. Sales-Customer Service Experience Wanted-Work From Home; 3. Technical Service Representative II; 4. Shipping Specialist; 5. Housekeeping Wanted - House Cleaning Now Hiring $800 $100 Per Week, Seeking Housekeeper; 6. Account Executive - Services; 7. Senior Sales Consultant; 8. OTR Team Truck Drivers; 9. Senior Inside Sales Representative, IgniteTech (Remote) - $100,000/year USD; 10. Senior Account Manager, IgniteTech (Remote) - $100,000/year USD;
Stanford, CAEast Bay Times

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state — and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

There’s an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region’s counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Newsweek

Pregnant Asian Woman Spit On at Oakland Stoplight: 'I Had a Mini Meltdown'

A pregnant Asian woman says she was spit on by a stranger in what she believes was a racially motivated attack. The woman and her husband were sitting in their car at a red light near Broadway and 14th Street in downtown Oakland, California, this past Friday when they were approached by a stranger who then spat in the woman's face through the vehicle's window.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Oakland, CAEast Bay Times

Oakland man reported missing after canoe capsizes in Delta

A six-hour search Sunday failed to turn up a man who went missing after a canoe capsized on the Mokelumne River near Isleton. The search was to resume Monday morning. The capsizing occurred around noon Sunday on the Mokelumne near the Highway 12 bridge. The Coast Guard received a report that three men were in the water after the wake of a passing personal watercraft capsized their canoe.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...