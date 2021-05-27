Reaping The Benefits Of Patience

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: HTD) and the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE: HTY) (collectively, the "Funds"), each advised by John Hancock Investment Management LLC (the "Adviser"), announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") has approved a change to the Funds' investment policies. HTD is currently subadvised by Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC, with an options strategy subadvised by Wells Capital Management, Inc ("Wells"). HTY is currently subadvised by Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., also with an options strategy subadvised by Wells. The investment policy change removes the options strategy managed by Wells for each Fund in its entirety. The Funds believe that this change will better enable the Funds to meet their respective investment objectives.