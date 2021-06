Now, before you say anything: we’ve learned not to expect anything imminent from Celtic, including the appointment of Ange Postecoglou. After all, we were convinced Eddie Howe would be the next Celtic boss. Look at how that turned out? Is it too far to suggest Howe should apologise to journalists individually for making us look daft? Probably, yes. It wouldn’t go amiss, though, so if you know him personally tell him we’re waiting for his call.