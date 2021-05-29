Cancel
Public Health

Could Memorial Day weekend lead to another spike in COVID-19 cases?

TODAY.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew COVID-19 infections are continuing to drop, thanks in large part to widespread vaccinations. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb joins Weekend TODAY to discuss the current situation and says he thinks it’s “very unlikely we’ll see a sharp rebound in the virus.” Gottlieb also weighs in on new CDC guidelines for children at summer camps.

Scott Gottlieb
