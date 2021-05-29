Could Memorial Day weekend lead to another spike in COVID-19 cases?

TriCounty Health Department announced in a press release Friday: The tri-county area is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 positive cases, having had 83 new cases between June 6th and June 11th. This increase is significant when compared to previous weeks. Between May 30th and June 5th, the tri-county area had 41 new cases in the seven day timeframe. May 23rd to May 29th, there were 37 new COVID-19 cases. TriCounty Health Department and local medical providers, remind the public that vaccines prevent person-to-person spread of viruses and vaccinating against COVID-19 is proven to prevent person-to-person spread of COVID-19 and has proven to prevent 99% of hospitalizations. “We are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 patients being admitted to the hospital. All of the current individuals that have tested positive did not receive the vaccine,” stated Greg Gardiner, Chief Clinical Officer at Ashley Regional Medical Center. “Although this is a small number who have had more severe illness with COVID-19 compared to those who have done well, we’d like to remind the community that it is all of our responsibility to protect our family, our neighbors, our coworkers and our community. The vaccine works. If you have not received the vaccine, please reconsider. Let’s get to herd immunity the safest way possible.” TriCounty Health Department continues to offer vaccinations Monday through Friday with Wednesday Pfizer days. Local pharmacies and physicians also have COVID-19 vaccines available.