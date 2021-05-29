Cancel
Public Health

BBC Presenter Dies Of ‘Severe’ Blood Clotting After Receiving AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

thehealthsite.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn yet another tragic incident, Lisa Shaw, BBC presenter died of rare blood clotting after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. According to the reports, Shaw, 44, started developing acute headaches a week after getting the vaccine jab. Later she fell seriously ill and was being treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s intensive care team for ‘severe’ blood clots and bleeding in her head.

Public HealthThe People's Voice

Developer of CDC Vaccine Tracking System DIED After COVID-19 Injections

Link: https://humansarefree.com/2021/06/developer-of-cdc-vaccine-tracking-system-died-after-covid-19-injections.html. Joel Kallman, Oracle APEX software developer; designed the CDC vaccine tracking system,died two months after mRNA shot. .Jovita Moore, Atlanta news anchor, developed two brain tumors 12 days after second Pfizer mRNA injection. .Lisa Shaw, 44-year-old BBC Radio voice, died after suffering blood clots after AstraZeneca shot. .Lisa Stonehouse,52-year-old Canadian woman, developed blood clots in brain died 12 days after AstraZeneca shot. .Lynnae Erick, 50-year-old Canadian woman died seven days after the experimental Pfizer mRNA injection. .Jennifer Gibson, Canadian woman, develops Bell’s Palsy two weeks after AstraZeneca shot.
Public Healththevaccinereaction.org

Italy Suspends AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine After Teen’s Brain Hemorrhage Death

The government of Italy has suspended AstraZeneca/Oxford University’s experimental AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine for people under 60 years of age in that country. The decision, announced on June 11, 2021, follows the recent death of 18-year-old Camilla Canepa, who died of a cerebral due to a blood clot 16 days after receiving the first dose of the experimental vaccine on May 25.1 2 3 4.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Chile limits use of AstraZeneca after clot case

Chile on Thursday became the latest country to limit use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, linked to rare blood clots, when a 31-year-old man developed thrombosis after being immunized. Pending further investigation and as a "preventative and proactive measure," the shot will in future be administered only to people 45...
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

What You Should Know About the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

There are several COVID-19 vaccines out right now, including one from AstraZeneca. Although it has been approved for use in other countries, it has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Knowing more about the AstraZeneca vaccine can help you make informed decisions about which vaccine...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

New Treatment Fights Rare Cases of Vaccine-Linked Blood Clots

THURSDAY, June 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Very rarely, blood clots can develop after COVID-19 vaccination, and doctors in Canada describe a new test and treatment for the condition in a case study of three patients. All three developed the condition called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) after receiving the...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Saginaw News

After developing rare blood clots post coronavirus vaccine, Michigan man wants more awareness

Kent Herrick spent two months in and out of the hospital with a rare but serious blood clotting condition following his COVID-19 vaccine. Given a do-over, the 52-year-old Saline native said he’d still get the vaccine, given that his underlying health conditions could cause serious illness if he were to get coronavirus. But, he’d like to see more effort from those pushing the vaccine’s safety profile to highlight the potential adverse reactions for those, like him, who have a history of immune system issues.
Worldnewpaper24.com

Man who took two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine dies from Covid-19 in Seychelles – NEWPAPER24

Man who took two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine dies from Covid-19 in Seychelles. A person who had acquired two doses of a model of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine died of the illness in Seychelles on Thursday.The person, who was 54, is the primary totally vaccinated individual within the nation to die of Covid-19, Jude Gedeon, the island nation’s public well being commissioner, stated at a press convention. He didn’t say how way back the person had taken his vaccine or whether or not the case is being investigated by AstraZeneca.Whereas the nation of 98,000 folks has inoculated a larger proportion of…
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'I don't want to get a blood clot': Alison Hammond is 'so worried' about she and her son Aiden, 15, getting the Covid vaccine

Alison Hammond has revealed she is 'so worried' about getting the coronavirus vaccine due to links to blood clots. The TV presenter, 46, discussed her fears about getting vaccinated on Monday's episode of This Morning and said she was even more worried about possible side effects her son Aiden, 15, could have when he is called for the jab.
Public HealthPosted by
Medical Daily

What Are The Blood Clots Associated With The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine? 4 Questions Answered

Two vaccines – the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. and the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe – have been linked to an increased chance of a rare type of blood clot. Researchers are investigating what causes these clots and are starting to propose some answers. Dr. Mousumi Som, a professor of medicine at Oklahoma State University, explains what these rare clots are and how they are forming after people get vaccinated.