BBC Presenter Dies Of ‘Severe’ Blood Clotting After Receiving AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine
In yet another tragic incident, Lisa Shaw, BBC presenter died of rare blood clotting after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. According to the reports, Shaw, 44, started developing acute headaches a week after getting the vaccine jab. Later she fell seriously ill and was being treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s intensive care team for ‘severe’ blood clots and bleeding in her head.www.thehealthsite.com