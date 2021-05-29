BBC Presenter Dies Of ‘Severe’ Blood Clotting After Receiving AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

Kent Herrick spent two months in and out of the hospital with a rare but serious blood clotting condition following his COVID-19 vaccine. Given a do-over, the 52-year-old Saline native said he’d still get the vaccine, given that his underlying health conditions could cause serious illness if he were to get coronavirus. But, he’d like to see more effort from those pushing the vaccine’s safety profile to highlight the potential adverse reactions for those, like him, who have a history of immune system issues.