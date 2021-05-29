Alabama DA: ‘One less gunslinger’ in town after man sentenced for for shooting into buildings, other charges

A Selma man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple charges this week.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Ricky Suttles pled guilty to shooting into an occupied building and was sentenced 20 years for shooting into a nightclub. He also pled guilty to second-degree assault, sentenced to 10 years.

Dallas County Circuit Court Judge Marvin Wiggins ran both sentences concurrent.

Jackson said that Suttles got into an argument at the Grown and Sexy Club in 2016. Suttles went to his car — got a gun — and started shooting into the club. Jackson also said a man who was not involved in the altercation got shot.

“This is one less gunslinger that will be shooting up the streets of Selma,” Jackson said.