Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Appeals court upholds conviction in scheme to bribe Alabama former legislator

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETIO6_0aFSkkgU00

A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of a coal executive and an attorney who were accused of bribing a former Alabama legislator to sidetrack an environmental cleanup in Birmingham, a prosecutor said Friday.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals turned away the challenges of one-time Drummond Co. vice president David Lynn Roberson and Joel Iverson Gilbert, a former partner at Balch & Bingham law firm, U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said in a statement.

Roberson and Gilbert were accused of bribing former state Rep. Oliver Robinson to oppose the Environmental Protection Agency’s move to expand a Superfund cleanup site in north Birmingham. Drummond would have had to pay for the work had it been found responsible for pollution.

Robinson, who was paid $360,000 through a private foundation in 2015 and 2016 to oppose the project, pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors.

The appeals court rejected claims by Roberson and Gilbert their actions didn’t constitute bribery under the law, according to a statement from Escalona’s office.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
495
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appeals Court#Private Foundation#Bribery#State Court#Federal Court#Circuit Court#Drummond Co#Balch Bingham#Scheme#U S#North Birmingham#Pollution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama city investigating 10th murder of year

The Selma Police Department is investigating the city’s 10th murder of the year. Taquon Darrell Fikes, 26, was killed Wednesday night on Philpot Avenue, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson. Family and friends paid tribute to Fikes on Social Media, sharing their memories. Shatonia Craig, Fikes’ sister, said,...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Georgia kidnapping ends with five arrested in Alabama, charged with human smuggling

An investigation that began with a report of a kidnapping in Georgia resulted in the arrests in Alabama early Monday of five people suspected of human smuggling. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman it didn’t identify paid to have her 16-year-old son brought into the United States and went to a Georgia welcome center on the Georgia-Alabama line to pick up the teen after making a down payment.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Marshall seeks second term as Alabama attorney general

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Thursday that he is running for a second term as the state’s top law enforcement officer. Marshall, a Republican, made the announcement at a news conference in which he touted his participation in lawsuits against President Joe Biden’s administration and derided “lawlessness across our country with cities set ablaze.”
MilitaryPosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama Air National Guard to get first female general

A woman is making history as the first female brigadier general in the Alabama Air National Guard. Col. Tara McKennie is being promoted Saturday to brigadier general in the Alabama National Guard. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will participate in the promotion ceremony. McKennie will be the first female brigadier general...
Selma, ALPosted by
Alabama Now

Selma march camps top list of endangered historical sites

The landmark voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965 didn’t happen in just one day: Participants spent four nights camping along the roughly 55-mile (89-kilometer) route through Alabama, sleeping in tents and near farm buildings under the watch of guards to prevent white supremacist attacks. Now threatened by...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Alabama Now

Birmingham mayor pushing city worker bonuses amid pandemic

Birmingham employees could soon have a bonus coming to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, if city and council officials agree to the pay adjustments. AL.com reports that Mayor Randall Woodfin sent a message to employees Friday announcing his plans. The mayor’s office said Woodfin will present the proposal to the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday for approval. Both the council and a Jefferson County board must sign off on the idea before the budget year ends June 30 to provide the bonus.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama man gets 10 years in drug case

An Alabama man convicted in a drug distribution case has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Corey L. Maze on Friday sentenced Anthony Lamon Frazier, 39, of Talladega, to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in a news release.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama city works to create a mental health court

An Alabama city is working to establish a mental health court inside the city’s municipal court. “This is one way, with really misdemeanor offenses, that those with mental health needs, that get into our system, can get treatment and help instead of jail-time,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said Friday. Police...