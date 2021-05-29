Cancel
Florida State

Tickets to this Florida concert are $18 if vaccinated, $1,000 if you're not

By FOX 35 News Staff
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - A pop-punk band is giving a big discount for their upcoming shows to fans who are vaccinated – and charging quite a bit more for those who aren't. Teenage Bottlerocket announced their 2021 U.S. tour which includes several stops around Central Florida. To encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the band is offering $18 tickets if you are fully vaccinated, but if you're not, the price is $999.99 per ticket.

