Fernandinho Provides Fascinating Insight Into Phil Foden's Development At Man City

The club captain was talking to the press ahead of the clubs first ever European final, and he was asked about Phil Foden and why he's impacting games on the highest level.

"Me personally it's no surprise at all," Fernandinho said, "Foden has been training with us four five years already and he's grown up so much. The quality he has his hard to find and the desire he has is incredible."

"He grew up so much in this competition this season, when we start the season no one knows what will happen but he has kept his feet on the ground and I think that's one of the reasons he's at the level he is now."

"He's a very important player and I hope it keeps going in the future"

Fernandinho continued to discuss Foden's importance to the Manchester City side and how his development has certainly accelerated this season:

"He's turning 21 now and I think he changed his understanding of the game especially to play for City."

"How this team works, how this team plays, you have to understand your teammates, when to pass the ball. This kind of understanding he learned so much int he last two years and that's another reason why he is so important."

One journalist reminded the 36 year-old that he could become the only Brazilian captain in the country's history to lift such a historic trophy, and it's something he'd hold in the highest of regards:

"To win the Champions League is a big accomplishment and as a Brazilian to have an opportunity to win the trophy is a proud moment."

"I hope we can do well during the game, play good, and enjoy the moment. But it's going to be one of the proudest moments of my life."

Related
Premier League90min.com

90min's Our 21: Manchester City & England's Phil Foden

Throughout the last few months there's been plenty of debate at 90min over which players deserve to be selected for Our 21. Arguments were had, stats were thrown around, 'he's great in Football Manager' was said an exorbitant number of times, but when it came to Phil Foden debate/arguments weren't needed.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Tottenham issue response over Harry Kane's future amid Chelsea and Man City transfer links

Tottenham Hotspur have placed an emphasis on finishing the Premier League campaign in the best way possible in response to reports over Harry Kane's future at the club. Kane has become frustrated by the lack of silverware being won in north London, with last month's Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley continuing the club's 13-year wait for a trophy in domestic football.
Soccermancity.com

Megan Campbell departs

The Republic of Ireland international moved to the Academy Stadium in February 2016 and helped the team to secure a domestic treble, assisting two goals in the Women’s FA Cup Final. Making 43 appearances in all competitions during her time at City, scoring one goal, the 27-year-old also played her...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City winger Mahrez: I want to finish my career here

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to finish his career at the club. The Algerian took some time to find his feet at the club after joining from Leicester City, but is now an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attack. Mahrez and City were recently crowned Premier League champions, and...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
Soccernewsatw.com

Match of the Day Top 10: What is Phil Foden's best position?

Gary Lineker and Micah Richards discuss Manchester City star Phil Foden in the latest Match of the Day Top 10 podcast. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.