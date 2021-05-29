Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

‘I’m one of the lucky ones’ Memorial Day speaker — who survived two bombings — uses story to help others overcome

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ezimv_0aFSkeO800

Brian Fleming considers himself one of the lucky ones.

Memorial Day reminds him of that. After four years in the Army and surviving two bombings while deployed to Afghanistan, Fleming came home.

“It’s always a good reminder that I’m one of the lucky ones,” Fleming said. “Memorial Day is a day we remember people like friends of mine who didn’t come home.”

The Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday starting at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan. Fleming will be the featured guest speaker with Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba as the master of ceremonies.

This is the 15th year that Sunset Memorial Park has hosted an event to commemorate Memorial Day, a day created to honor those who have died while serving in the U.S. military. The family-friendly event is free to attend and will feature a flower-laying ceremony, patriotic and bluegrass music by Longleaf Drive Band, a 21-gun salute and a picnic lunch.

Fleming was the featured speaker at the event in 2019 and so impressed attendees that he was asked to return. This year, his message will be “Overcome in 2021.”

“Everybody is facing some sort of battle,” Fleming said. “Choosing to give up just doesn’t help anybody, especially those that depend on you.”

The 36-year-old lives in Dallas, Texas, with his wife and their two children. He travels the country sharing his personal battle story in hopes that it will help others overcome their own battles.

Fleming joined the Army right out of high school. He had been married three months when he was deployed to Afghanistan, where he survived two separate bombings. The first was a roadside bomb that the military vehicle he was in hit. He didn’t have any outward injuries following that blast, but the second bombing was a different tale.

It was 2006 in Kandahar, Afghanistan, and Fleming was in a military vehicle when a mini-van pulled up just outside Fleming’s window. Driven by a suicide bomber, the van exploded. Fleming, who was 20 at the time, woke up in a ditch. He spent 14 months at Brooke Army Medical Center enduring burn treatments, rehabilitation and reconstructive surgery.

While there, Fleming met a Vietnam veteran who changed his life. The Vietnam veteran had been burned by a phosphorus grenade. He had written several books and had become a motivational speaker. He became Fleming’s mentor and told him he could use his pain to help others.

Today, Fleming serves as a Department of Defense resilience trainer and conducts resilient leadership events for Fortune 500 companies and organizations around the world. And, he has written a few books himself.

“Overcoming is something everybody has to do constantly in life,” Fleming said. “… Life is a battle; life is a struggle. By becoming better at overcoming the struggles we face in life, we can not only have better lives but more meaningful lives.”

After the bombing Fleming wasn’t sure what his future held, but he knew his military career was over. So, he climbed onto a stage before a crowd of about 3,000 people and told his story for the first time in 2007. Still in burn bandages, Fleming spoke for two minutes. Afterward, a young woman approached him and told him of the abuse she had experienced first as a child then as teen and then from an abusive boyfriend. She had attempted suicide. But, she told Fleming, if he could survive all he had been through, then she felt she could, too.

“There are a million ways to get hurt, but we all speak a language called pain and that’s where we relate to each other,” Fleming said.

It was a turning point. Fleming found telling his story as a way to help himself and others heal.

“My pain became purpose-driven at that point,” he said.

Along with his burns, Fleming has dealt with post-traumatic stress, headaches and short-term memory loss. The important thing is to focus on the next step forward. Just take the next step, Fleming said.

“I don’t know if you ever fully heal,” he said. “I think you learn how to become a better person because of it … I wouldn’t be who I am today if you took away all my scars.”

Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
495
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Vietnam Veteran#Bombings#Attempted Suicide#Guest Speaker#School Friends#Motivational Speaker#Department Of Defense#Sunset Memorial Park#Ceremonies#Home#Mayor#Kandahar#Dothan#Post Traumatic Stress#Dallas#Master
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Army
Related
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

On Memorial Day, families salute their loved ones

A line of cars waited to get inside the gates of Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Monday, filled with families who wanted to honor and remember their loved ones’ sacrifice on Memorial Day. Amid the rows of gleaming white gravestone markers were small American flags, bouquets of flowers and...
FestivalPosted by
Nevada Current

On Memorial Day, remembering the courage of soldiers and war correspondents who told their stories

Policy, politics and progressive commentary I never fought in the Vietnam War. I joined United Press International, a worldwide wire service, in 1975 at the end of that conflict. My heroes were UPI war correspondents — Leon Daniel, Kate Webb and Joseph L. Galloway. Daniel was a friend. He died in 2006. Webb was a role model and later, mentor.… Continue Reading On Memorial Day, remembering the courage of soldiers and war correspondents who told their stories The post On Memorial Day, remembering the courage of soldiers and war correspondents who told their stories appeared first on Nevada Current.
Northfield, NJAtlantic City Press

Northfield honors one of its own on Memorial Day

NORTHFIELD — Service above self was the backdrop for the Memorial Day service at Veterans Park in Northfield on Monday. The park is a reminder of all of the men and women from Northfield who served their nation. Some, like Harvey D. Johnson died in defense of the flag that waves over the park and many others served honorably and then returned home.
MilitaryWVNews

While others enjoyed the freedoms of America, the Veteran is the one who helped provide those Freedoms

The term “veteran “refers to an individual who has served in any Armed Forces of the United States. In the US individuals enlist or are commissioned into service. There have been times when the US drafted individuals to serve. This was the case in the Vietnam War. Service is divided into two periods of time, “Active Duty” is full-time service whereas “Reserve” status can be active (such as the National Guard troops now in our nation’s capitol.) Inactive is essentially a standby mode without active participation. Since Sept. 11, 2001 reserves have been utilized extensively. They are combat-ready at a moments notice to answer the call to duty.
Charitieskalb.com

Volunteers help build a church in ONE day

Spencer Galland previews the first-ever Cenla Collector Con. Lisa Harris previews a big weekend at Zion Hill Church, the Pastoral 25th Anniversary Celebration. It will be a busy month of June over in Natchitoches. Kelli West takes a look at some of the upcoming events. VOD Recordings. Courtney Hammons. Updated:...
Charitieskisabaclusamutner.com

In one day and in a minute:Help

The life of Gurgen and Anna, a family living in Yerevan, changed in a day and a minute. Following the accident on December 27, 2018, their son Erik lost the opportunity to walk. Today, Erik uses a wheelchair or a wheelchair. The only goal of parents is to see their son completely healthy. They do everything they can to help the child recover quickly. Erik attends a rehabilitation center. Specialists work with him his parents hope that one day Erik will talk and walk like before. Mrs. Azniv, one of our regular TV viewers living abroad, was in the homeland for a few days and used the opportunity to do another charity. Our film crew was hosted by Mrs. Azniv with the warm family of Gurgen and Anna. Kisabac Lusamutner Charitable Foundation brought food and some necessities for the family.
Topeka, KSWIBW

At age 8, two-time cancer survivor using experience to help others

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kaydence Hare is a typical eight-year-old girl. She likes to sing and dance, and has an interest in fashion, too. “Kaydence’s personality is very outgoing,” her mom Cori Hare said. “She really doesn’t know a stranger. She’s smart.”. What’s not so typical are her scars. Kaydence...
Mental Healthkentlive.news

Family's warning as Darcy, 17, died after secret mental health battle

Darcy Grace Hollinson made a big impression on everyone she met with her "boundless spirit" and left them feeling "enlightened". The 17-year-old bubbly Devon teenager sadly lost her life on April 14, after a battle with her mental health. Darcy's heartbroken family and friends have now paid tribute to her,...
Fort Bragg, NCamericanmilitarynews.com

2 US Army paratroopers found dead in their barracks room

Two U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division were found dead inside their barracks room at Fort Bragg, North Carolina over the weekend, Army officials first revealed Monday. Lt. Col. Mike Burns, a spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division, identified the two paratroopers in a statement to American Military...