Alabama assistant fire chief indicted, accused of leaving fatal accident that killed motorcyclist

An Alabama assistant fire chief who reportedly abandoned his vehicle on the side of the road after leaving the scene of a fatal accident was indicted in the 2020 incident that killed a Louisiana motorcyclist.

Selma Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Franklin Edwards was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County Grand Jury.

Edwards was arrested in a fatal hit and run accident on June 27, 2020 in Jefferson County. ALEA records show that a two-vehicle crash occurred at Interstate 59-mile marker 103 near Bessemer. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Bail was set at $10,000.

Pineville, Louisiana resident Matthew Scott Sartin, 22, died in the crash. Sartin was driving a 2000 BMW 1200 motorcycle. The accident took place June 27 at 12:52 a.m. and Sartin was pronounced dead at 1:04 a.m., June 27.

ALEA Troopers located a second vehicle, a 2009 BMW 750 sedan, approximately two miles south of the crash scene abandoned and disabled. Alabama District Attorneys Association Vice President Michael Jackson said the vehicle was driven by Edwards.

The case will be assigned to a Jefferson County Circuit Judge. Edwards will be arraigned and informed of the charges, followed by a trial date.

“It’s an unfortunate and tragic situation,” Jackson said. “Franklin is a good fireman who will have his day in court. I am sure the victim’s family is looking for justice and closure, sooner rather than later.”