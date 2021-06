When the credits for "India Sweets and Spices" roll at its Tribeca Film Festival world premiere next week, a San Antonio name will be among the actors. Priya Deva, a Canadian-born actress who has lived in San Antonio for 20 years, plays Uma Singh in the film debuting in the spotlight narrative category. The movie has the same SK Global Entertainment production team as "Crazy Rich Asians," the 2018 box office smash. Like Crazy Rich Asians, the principal cast for "India Sweets and Spices" is entirely made up of actors of South Asian descent, bringing their talents from the U.S., Canada, Australia, Pakistan, India and more.