Bollywood mourns demise of producer Ryan Stephen

At present, many Bollywood actors are seen in main stream films as well as digital films. And showing his art in the web series. The special thing about the web series is that the series is released in many episodes and in seasons. Due to which the artist gets a chance to show more performance and the audience is also inclined to see the story in detail and watch it according to their time. Now in such a situation, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is also all set to make her digital debut. Sonakshi will soon be seen playing a powerful character, whose shooting was recently seen completing in Jaipur, but due to Coronavirus, the shooting was stopped. While it was given, now Sonakshi is seen joining again in the shooting of films and series. Sonakshi gave this information through her social media account. Sonakshi shared her picture while going on the shoot and wrote, ‘Shoot Day!!! Oh man, oh man..’ However, Sonakshi did not reveal whether she is going to shoot for the series or films.