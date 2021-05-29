Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bollywood mourns demise of producer Ryan Stephen

Las Vegas Herald
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Bollywood film producer Ryan Ivan Stephen who bankrolled films like Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawani' and Kajol's short film 'Devi', on Saturday passed away after reportedly contracting COVID-19. Bollywood celebrities like Kiara, Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee and others took to social media and mourned...

www.lasvegasherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiara Advani
Person
Ryan
Person
Manoj Bajpayee
Person
Alia Bhatt
Person
Irrfan Khan
Person
Kajol
Person
Varun Dhawan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Producer#Bollywood Film#Ani#Showtime#Stardust#Mazaa Media#Creative Development#Dharma Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Bollywood remembers SSR on his first death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): It's been a year since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. And now on his first death anniversary, several members from the Indian film and TV industry took to social media to pay their tributes to the late star. Actor Kriti...
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Bollywood celebs wish Imtiaz Ali on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali received several birthday wishes from fans and members of film industry on Wednesday. Actor Kartik Aaryan, who worked with Imtiaz on 'Love Aaj Kal 2', took to Instagram and praised the 50-year-old as his 'favorite soul'. "Happy birthday my favourite soul,"...
MoviesPosted by
The Atlantic

The War on Bollywood

This article was published online on June 10, 2021 and updated at 10:15 a.m. ET on June 11, 2021. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link connects central Mumbai with neighborhoods to the north. If you’re driving from downtown, the bridge brings you into the orbit of Bollywood, the Hindi-language segment of India’s vast movie industry. Actors, makeup artists, special-effects people—they cluster in a handful of seaside neighborhoods. The superstars live in great bungalows, with devoted crowds stationed outside.
CelebritiesPopculture

Bollywood Star Dilip Kumar Hospitalized With Breathing Issues

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar is resting at home after being hospitalized in early June for breathing issues. The veteran actor, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, was hospitalized at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on June 6 after experiencing "episodes of breathlessness," his official Twitter account confirmed. It was later revealed that the actor underwent a pleural aspiration procedure.
Celebritiessoutheastasiapost.com

Bollywood remembers Milkha Singh

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities expressed their heartfelt tributes on the demise of legendary Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh. Singh, 91, passed away at 11:30 pm on Friday in Chandigarh. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in May this year. Actor Akshay Kumar expressed deep condolences on the...
Moviessamachar-news.com

Amitabh Bachchan revisits ‘Naseeb’ memories, shares iconic picture dressed as a matador

The legendry actor also shared a trivia from the film’s set. He wrote in the caption, “… the matador and the gun .. film NASEEB .. climax on a rotating Resturant .. a set built at Chandivali Studio .. and it rotated .. so action scenes , drama , Resturant on fire ,all .. done while it rotated ..Only the great Manmohan Desai could conceive all this .. and succeed .. and we’re talking the 80’s .. no VFX no CG nothing ..those were the days my friend.”
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

VIRAL! Tiger Shroff Shows Off Flashboard Killer Abs, Makes Girls Weak In The Knees

The photos from the shoots of Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar are among the most anticipated. On Tuesday, after Kriti Sanon revealed the photo featuring her, Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff also shared his photos from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar photoshoot. “Make it rain before the monsoons!” This is what Daboo Ratnani captured...
Moviesdallassun.com

Vidya Balan explains who is real 'lioness'

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Vidya Balan, who is currently basking in praise after the release of her action-thriller movie 'Sherni', says she thinks every woman is a lioness in real life, much like the character she played in the film. "Every woman is a 'Sherni'. A few of...
Moviesasumetech.com

Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey’s upcoming film ’14 Phere’

Bollywood actors are preparing to release their upcoming films in theatres, currently Bollywood films are being released on the OTT platform. Meanwhile, some films were announced last year and this year they were to be released in theaters. But still the movies are not being released in theatres. Let us tell you that Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey’s film ’14 Phere’ has also been informed to release in theaters next month i.e. in July. While the shooting of the film has been completed, meanwhile the post production of the film has been completed. The work has also been completed. Today director Divanshu Singh informed about this by clicking pictures with his post production team on social media. Divanshu shared these pictures and told about the hard work of the post production team. ‘6 songs and the film could be completed with hard work day and night for two months!! Producer, Songwriter, Editor, Assistant lots of love to all!!’
Celebritiesatlanticcitynews.net

SRK completes 29 years in Bollywood

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Proclaimed as 'King of romance', superstar Shah Rukh Khan clocked 29 years in the Hindi Film Industry on Friday. The actor whose debut film 'Deewana' was released in 1992, thanked his fans for all the love they have been showering on him for almost three decades.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Stephen Amell

Netflix Nabs Robbie and Stephen Amell’s ‘Code 8’ Sci-Fi Thriller Sequel. Cousins Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell have sold the sequel to their sci-fi thriller Code 8 to Netflix. The streaming giant picked up the global rights to Code 8: Part II in a deal with XYZ…. ‘Arrow’ Boss on...
Beauty & Fashionlehren.com

Talented And Charming Khushboo Khan Is An Emerging Name In Bollywood

Khushboo khan is a preeminent and emerging name in the Bollywood and Modelling industry leaving behind so many biggies in the B-Town. This mumbaikar charismatic, Hazel brown eyed beauty has taken the Glam world with storm. She is not an actress with just a pretty face, but a workaholic, fitness freak who knows definitely how to standout in the crowd By her expression sated face and perky dance moves.
Moviesasumetech.com

Sonakshi Sinha starts shooting

At present, many Bollywood actors are seen in main stream films as well as digital films. And showing his art in the web series. The special thing about the web series is that the series is released in many episodes and in seasons. Due to which the artist gets a chance to show more performance and the audience is also inclined to see the story in detail and watch it according to their time. Now in such a situation, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is also all set to make her digital debut. Sonakshi will soon be seen playing a powerful character, whose shooting was recently seen completing in Jaipur, but due to Coronavirus, the shooting was stopped. While it was given, now Sonakshi is seen joining again in the shooting of films and series. Sonakshi gave this information through her social media account. Sonakshi shared her picture while going on the shoot and wrote, ‘Shoot Day!!! Oh man, oh man..’ However, Sonakshi did not reveal whether she is going to shoot for the series or films.
Celebritiestelugubulletin.com

Bollywood mourns the death of Milka Singh

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Milkha Singh, also popularly called the ‘Flying Sikh’ died on late Friday night(June 18) following a month-long fight with the Coronavirus. He was 91-years of age and was conceded to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the PGIMER clinic in Chandigarh. He had tested negative for the a few days back however died because of post-COVID complications. His ill health began after losing his significant other Nirmal Kaur, a former volleyball captain who succumbed to the infection too.
Celebritiescinejosh.com

When Nani left Bollywood star in tears

Nani is known for his natural and realistic performances, powerful expressions, and emotions in his films. He is currently busy with his films Tuck Jagadeesh and Shyam Singha Roy. Now reports are coming that Nani with his performance left Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor in tears. It is known that Nani's...
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter are in Mira's 'dream team'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Mira Rajput Kapoor on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her dream team featuring none other than her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. "Dream team," Mira captioned the post. The trio's picture has won several hearts. "So cool. It would be fun watching...
Moviescinejosh.com

Which Tollywood Star can conquer Bollywood?

Almost all Tollywood stars are now coming with pan India entertainers to conquer the Bollywood Market. Under these circumstances, a poll has been conducted to find out which Tollywood star can conquer Bollywood. The poll came with interesting results. Around 36.7% of people felt Young Rebel Star Prabhas who showed...
Moviesasumetech.com

‘Dil Hai Deewana’: Music by Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh

After the song ‘Loot Gaye’, T-Series recently released its new song. Let us tell you that the song ‘Loot Gaye’ got a very good response from the audience as well as the song has got more likes than Million Views. The song was shot by T-Series and the special director duo. The same director duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao had directed the song ‘Dil Hai Deewana’. And the same was expected for the response of this song. And finally now this song is seen getting more than 50 million views. The special thing about the song ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ is that Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and actress Rakul Preet Singh were featured in the song. The pair of both is also being well liked. Along with this, many Insta reels of the song have also been seen being made. Meanwhile, today the song was reported to have more than 50 million views. In which the intense look of both was captured between blue and red light. The chemistry of both was amazing. The love between the boss and the employee has been filmed in the song.