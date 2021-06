“It’s official! We are part of the Goli Gummy family! “, wrote the athlete in Instagram March 26. In the image both are very smiling and showing the product. As the weeks passed, their paths not only parted, but Jennifer Lopez A new chance was given in love with an old acquaintance. She enjoys her days next to Ben Affleck, who was her official boyfriend 17 years ago. As for business, she continues to work on the collaboration she signed with A-Rod, only independently, and everything indicates that she did not comply with the letter of what they announced when they separated: “We will continue our shared businesses and projects”.