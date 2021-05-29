Cancel
Emporia, KS

About Town

 16 days ago

The Emporia Lions Club will wave flags from 4 - 6 p.m. June 14. from the Prairie Street overpass at I-35. The public is invited to come out and join in the celebration. In Chase County, soiled or torn flags may be turned into Kansas Graphics on K-177 in Cottonwood Falls for the next flag retirement ceremony to be held June 14, 2021 at the All Veterans Memorial. The Flint Hills Community Band will perform a patriotic concert beginning at 8 p.m., to be followed by the flag retirement ceremony.

Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Hartford, KSEmporia gazette.com

Olpe, Hartford graduate classes of 2021

Southern Lyon County USD 252 celebrated the Class of 2021 during graduation ceremonies for both Olpe High School and Hartford High School Saturday afternoon. Olpe High School Principal Shane Clark celebrated the 21 graduating seniors for meeting the unprecedented challenges of their junior and senior years. When COVID-19 threatened to halt their momentum, Clark likened the class of 2021 to the excitement surrounding the unveiling of the new Huffy "Green Machine" trike dominating the market in the 1970s.
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Third party reports of tornadic activity on KTA spur sirens to activate

Lyon County Emergency Communications Center has activated tornado sirens in both Emporia and Olpe after multiple reports of tornadic activity south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. We are aware that there are no official warnings at this time. We will keep you updated as more information is available.
Emporia, KSKVOE

Whittier Park upgrades among agenda items for Emporia Recreation Commission

The Emporia Recreation Commission has a varied list of topics for its monthly meeting Monday. Board members will start discussing the initial plan for upcoming developments at Whittier Park. Prior discussions have entailed moving the T-ball complex, adding two practice fields, renovating restrooms and updating the two current ballfields. Also,...