About Town

The Emporia Lions Club will wave flags from 4 - 6 p.m. June 14. from the Prairie Street overpass at I-35. The public is invited to come out and join in the celebration. In Chase County, soiled or torn flags may be turned into Kansas Graphics on K-177 in Cottonwood Falls for the next flag retirement ceremony to be held June 14, 2021 at the All Veterans Memorial. The Flint Hills Community Band will perform a patriotic concert beginning at 8 p.m., to be followed by the flag retirement ceremony.