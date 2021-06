Yu Darvish gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched in the Padres' loss to the Cubs on Wednesday. Darvish struck out eight and walked two in the outing. Darvish continues to plug along as one of the best pitchers in the National League this year. He has been extremely consistent, posting an ERA of 2.28 and a WHIP of 0.91 to this point in the season. Continue starting Darvish in just about every matchup.