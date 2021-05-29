Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil interesting Aston Villa

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley midfielder Dwight McNeil is interesting Aston Villa. The Athletic reports Villa retain a 'serious' interest in the player and have scouted him a lot as they look to improve on last season's 11th placed finish. Villa need to strengthen in attack this summer after seeing the effect Jack Grealish's...

www.tribalfootball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Ollie Watkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton, Burnley target Man Utd keeper Jacob Carney

Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney isn't short of major offers. Carney comes off contract next month and is set to move on. Sunderland, Brighton and Burnley have all offered contracts to Carney, says The Sun, who is set to leave in the summer. The 21-year-old goalkeeper has been on loan...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Newcastle United would consider a move for Burnley manager Sean Dyche should Steve Bruce leave

According to Sunday Mirror, Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley would consider a move for Burnley manager Sean Dyche should Steve Bruce leave the club. The Magpies boss is not popular with the fans despite guiding the side to safety in both of his seasons in charge. The fans do not love Bruce’s style of play and there is a belief that they should be challenging for the top-six given the quality of players available. The 60-year-old has insisted he has no plans to leave Newcastle unless he is sacked, and it does not seem Ashley will be looking to parting ways with him anytime soon.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Leeds, Burnley race to sign Newcastle winger Murphy

Leeds United and Burnley are among the teams interested in a move for Newcastle United star Jacob Murphy. The 26-year-old is being offered a new contract by the Magpies, but it is unclear if he will renew. Football Insider reports Leeds, Burnley, Southampton, Watford and Scottish side Rangers are all...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

FPL tips: Yorkshire duo dominate gameweek 37 picks

Yorkshire is where the Fantasy Premier League value is in the penultimate week of the season. A glance across our three leading recommendations in each position sees Leeds provide five of the 12 picks, while Sheffield United have two and prevent the weekend’s Premier League headline-maker Alisson Becker from clinching top spot in goal.
Premier League90min.com

The Liverpool lineup that should start against Burnley

Just two games stand between Liverpool and returning to the Champions League next season. After the season they've had, that would be some feat. Alisson's wonderfully dramatic late header against West Brom means their fate is in their own hands heading into their penultimate matches and with Chelsea set to face Leicester during the week, one of the two teams above them is guaranteed to drop points.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Three things we learned from Crystal Palace – Aston Villa

Crystal Palace – Aston Villa was a barnstorming clash at Selhurst Park, as the Eagles surged back to win 3-2 in an enthralling encounter. Villa took the lead twice in the first half through John McGinn and Anwar El Ghazi, as Christian Benteke briefly equalized. But in the second half...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.
Premier League101greatgoals.com

Why Diogo Jota is missing for Liverpool vs West Brom

Liverpool have been dealt a blow on the personnel front ahead of their latest clash. Liverpool are set to face off with West Brom in a Premier League meeting shortly. The tie is of little importance to West Brom, who have already been relegated back down to the Championship the season after winning promotion.