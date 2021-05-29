Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Rassie Erasmus expects Lions to play with expansive game plan

By Mick Cleary,
Telegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, will warn his squad to expect Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions to have ‘something up their sleeve,’ for the three-test series against South Africa. Erasmus, who was in charge of the Springboks when they were given an almighty fright by Gatland’s Wales in the World Cup semi-final in Japan before comfortably beating England seven days later, names a 45-man squad next Saturday.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasper Wiese
Person
Warren Gatland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springboks#British#Irish Lions#Scottish#High Performance#South Africa Rugby#Sa Rugby#Boks#All South Africans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldpunditarena.com

Tendai Mtawarira praises Rassie Erasmus for embracing diversity in the Springboks

‘Everybody used to just tiptoe around this issue.’. Tendai Mtawarira has praised South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus for helping players from all backgrounds to feel comfortable within the Springboks set-up. The Springboks suffered a number of dismal results in 2016 and 2017, losing to Italy for the first...
Rugbyeasybranches.com

Rassie Erasmus on Cornal Hendricks: Why he wasn't selected - SARugbymag

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has shed some light on the omission of Bulls centre Cornal Hendricks from the 46-man Springbok squad for the British & Irish Lions series. SARugbymag. 1 days ago. Exciting wing Edwill van der Merwe has reportedly agreed to join the Lions from the...
Rugbyokotokstoday.ca

Roaring Lions raring for return to game action

Summer is set to bring opportunity two springs have taken away for young rugby athletes in the Foothills. With high school athletes having two seasons worth of spring rugby sidelined the potential return to game action during Stage 2 of Alberta’s Open For Summer Plan is a welcome bit of good news for members of the Foothills Lions Rugby Club.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

No Cape Town farewell for Japan-bound Pieter-Steph

Covid-19 has robbed 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit of a farewell home appearance for the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday. A Rainbow Cup SA final round match against the Lions was called off after an unspecified number of players from the Johannesburg franchise contracted the illness.
Rugbynewpaper24.com

Rob Baxter hails Exeter Chiefs after late heroics to beat Sale Sharks 20-19 regardless of pink card – NEWPAPER24

Rob Baxter vowed his Exeter Chiefs could be reworked within the play-offs after their beautiful comeback towards Sale Sharks regardless of a second-half pink card. Sale’s collapse was astonishing — forward 17-3 when Sam Skinner was despatched off on 55 minutes, they had been one rating from internet hosting a house semi-final however conspired to soften within the Devon solar as two late tries noticed Exeter snatch victory.
Sportsleighjournal.co.uk

Eddie Jones encourages potential leader Ellis Genge to maintain current path

Eddie Jones wants Ellis Genge to stay the wrong side of the tracks while viewing the firebrand prop as a candidate for a leadership role with England. Jones has named a youth-packed provisional training squad containing 21 uncapped players as preparations begin for a summer series consisting of an ‘A’ international against Scotland ‘A’ and Tests against the USA and Canada.
RugbyHampstead & Highgate Express

Farrell hailed as Saracens storm to 60-0 play-off win at Ealing

Owen Farrell was singled out for praise by Saracens boss Mark McCall as Ealing were outclassed 60-0 in the first leg of the Greene King IPA Championship at Vallis Way. Farrell finished with 18 points but it was the England captain's generalship and vision in attack that really stood out as Saracens stood on the brink of an immediate return to the Gallagher Premiership having been relegated for salary cap breaches.
Sportsislandfm.com

Lions Arrive In 'Beautiful' Jersey

The British and Irish Lions have arrived in Jersey for a summer training camp. Warren Gatland's side will be based at Strive and the Jersey Reds' ground in St Peter, ahead of their tour of South Africa. They will be in the island right up until they head to Murrayfield...
Rugbypunditarena.com

Eddie Jones backs Ellis Genge for leadership role with England

Eddie Jones has backed Ellis Genge to take on a leadership role with England after his impressive performances for Leicester Tigers in recent weeks. Genge will be one of the most experienced players in an England squad that will take on the USA and Canada next month, as 12 English internationals have been selected for the British and Irish Lions.
Rugbytheexeterdaily.co.uk

Chiefs Rugby news: Cuthbert reportedly headed to Ospreys

Winger Alex Cuthbert is reportedly exiting Exeter after a three-year tenure that was riddled with injuries and disappointment. The 6’6” Gloucester native spent eight seasons toiling for the Cardiff Blues before signing with the Chiefs in 2018, arriving with great promise for a team that seemed to suit him perfectly.