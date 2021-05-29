Rassie Erasmus expects Lions to play with expansive game plan
Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, will warn his squad to expect Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions to have ‘something up their sleeve,’ for the three-test series against South Africa. Erasmus, who was in charge of the Springboks when they were given an almighty fright by Gatland’s Wales in the World Cup semi-final in Japan before comfortably beating England seven days later, names a 45-man squad next Saturday.www.telegraph.co.uk