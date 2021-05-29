Rassie Erasmus expects Lions to play with expansive game plan

Owen Farrell was singled out for praise by Saracens boss Mark McCall as Ealing were outclassed 60-0 in the first leg of the Greene King IPA Championship at Vallis Way. Farrell finished with 18 points but it was the England captain's generalship and vision in attack that really stood out as Saracens stood on the brink of an immediate return to the Gallagher Premiership having been relegated for salary cap breaches.