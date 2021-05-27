Stephen Hawking’s office and archive to be preserved in UK

Narrator and essayist, the British Zadie Smith (1975) says that she chose very early to be the daughter of the novel. “Pretty much everything else was subjugated to that overriding passion: reading stories,” he notes. “And one of the reasons that led me to write my own novels is that they open a window to the possibility of studying outside of any teacher or school,” he adds in an essay dedicated to Joni Mitchell, which goes through Seneca and Kierkegaard to finish speaking of artistic identity: “the worst thing that can happen to an artist is to exist only as a tool of the epiphany of another”. This volume brings together some thirty essays by the author of White teeth, in which he freely and shrewdly displays his curious intelligence, his rich range of readings and references, from literature and philosophy to pop music. Whether he’s talking about Facebook, Brexit, Philip Roth, or the differences in dance between Michael Jackson and Prince, his gaze is always revealing and inspiring.