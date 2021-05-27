Cancel
U.K.

Stephen Hawking’s office and archive to be preserved in UK

By AFP
macaubusiness.com
 19 days ago

Papers and a diverse range of personal items belonging to the late British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking have been acquired by Cambridge University and a UK museum group. Under an agreement between Cambridge University Library, the Science Museum Group and the UK government, the entire contents of the world-renowned scientist’s office and archive will be preserved for future generations.

www.macaubusiness.com
