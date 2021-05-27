Cancel
The University of Cambridge will guard the academic works of Stephen Hawking

By Explica .co
explica.co
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late scientist’s work Stephen Hawking – from articles on theoretical physics to scripts from ‘The Simpsons’ – and objects like their personalized wheelchairs will be preserved by the University of Cambridge (UK) and the Science Museum Group, as announced by the British Government. Hawking, who was internationally acclaimed for...

www.explica.co
