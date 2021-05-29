Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

USMNT ready to show new wave of talent in Nations League Semifinals

By Tim Lovenguth
phillysportsnetwork.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in years, USMNT will play in an important competition as Nations League resumes after a long hiatus due to Covid 19. The USA is in the semifinals of the tournament along with Honduras, Costa Rica, and Mexico. Since the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the 2018 Men’s World Cup, there has been a new wave of talented American players. In the Nations League Semifinals, they will go up against Honduras for the chance to make it to the first-ever final of this competition. This younger, rawer group of players is ready to show that they can compete in meaningful games, starting with the resumption of the Nations League on June 3rd.

phillysportsnetwork.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Keylor Navas
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Sebastian Lletget
Person
Deandre Yedlin
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Josh Sargent
Person
Matt Miazga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usmnt#Concacaf Gold Cup#Usmnt#Covid 19#American#The Uefa Champions League#Concacaf#Fc Barcelona Rrb#Galatasaray#Rb Leipzig#La Galaxy#Juventus#Red Bull Salzburg#Borussia Dortmund#Werder Bremen#Dike#Wholesome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
MLSESPN

Pulisic: USMNT's Nations League win over Mexico swelled confidence

Chelsea and United States men's international attacker Christian Pulisic said that the U.S. team's CONCACAF Nations League triumph over Mexico was "something we really needed" and will give Gregg Berhalter's side a significant increase in belief ahead of the start of World Cup qualifying in September. Pulisic was back home...
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

Relive the USMNT’s instant classic Nations League win over Mexico with this behind-the-scenes video

U.S. Soccer’s digital team has produced the Behind The Crest video series for quite some time that regularly showcases great behind-the-scenes moments from the USMNT and USWNT. They’ve finally released a 10-minute masterpiece of content revolving around the USMNT’s unbelievable, roller coaster of a win against Mexico in the Nations League final a few weeks ago.
MLS90min.com

Christian Pulisic reflects on USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League triumph over Mexico

The United States men’s national team entered the Nations League final against Mexico desperately needing to win. Mexico led the head-to-head with 36 wins, 15 draws and 19 losses, dominating the US side for years. Their longstanding rivalry intensified the stage, culminating in one night on June 7 at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
MLSNBC Sports

USMNT, USWNT’s new secondary kit unveiled

Wednesday was a big day for the USMNT and USWNT, as the men not only released their schedule for 2022 World Cup qualifying, but also a new secondary/away kit for the 2020 Olympics in Japan (for the women) and beyond. The new kit will make its debut on Wednesday, when...
Sportsuniswag.com

New Away Kits for USMNT & USWNT

The US National Teams have revealed their new 2021 away kits. Both men’s and women’s national team will wear the same jersey that introduces a new bold and eye-catching design in red and blue. The look is finished off with navy shorts and striped socks for both USMNT & USWNT.
MLSPosted by
90min

The top 5 goals from week 8 of MLS

Major League Soccer is back in full swing after a slight international break. Though certain teams faced week 8 of the 2021 MLS season with certain players missing due to Copa America and the European Championship, the league continued with plenty of action. Spectators witnessed stunning goals, including a strike from New York Red Bulls forward Fabio and a phenomenal debut from New York City FC’s Thiago Andrade.
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuaín, Rodolfo Pizarro nearing return to play; arrivals of Kieran Gibbs and Nick Marsman expected in early July

Inter Miami CF are inching closer to getting two of their designated players back onto the field, but it may not happen during their home match against in-state rival Orlando City on Friday at DRV PNK Stadium. Gonzalo Higuaín and Rodolfo Pizarro practiced with the team on Tuesday morning, with Pizarro taking part in a portion of training for the first time in four weeks. Pizarro has been ...
SoccerTribal Football

Bayer Leverkusen delighted as coach Alberto Encinas arrives from Barcelona

Alberto Encinas has left Barcelona for Bayer Leverkusen. The former Barca Juvenil A assistant coach has been confirmed as a new member of Bayer coach Gerardo Seoane's backroom staff. Encinas spent last season as Juvenil A coach Sergi Mila's assistant. Bayer chief Simon Rolfes said: "Alberto Encinas had been on...
FIFAdotesports.com

How to complete 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with three cards that are rated 87 or higher overall. This SBC has arrived days after the second squad of Festival of FUTball players was introduced in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. This promotion features some of the best cards of the game mode at the moment such as 95-rated Eden Hazard from Real Madrid, 93-rated João Félix from Atlético Madrid, and 94-rated Alexis Sánchez from Internazionale.
UEFAlivesoccertv.com

Premier Sports 2 Soccer Schedule

Repeat Jun 25 1:00am Real Betis vs Athletic Club Copa del Rey. Repeat Jun 25 9:00am Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Major League Soccer. Repeat Jun 25 5:00pm Toulouse vs Bordeaux Coupe de France. Repeat Jun 25 7:00pm Minnesota United vs Austin Major League Soccer. Repeat Jun 26 7:00am Denmark...
Soccersamachar-news.com

Luka Modric Scores a Goal of the Tournament Contender Against Scotland

Croatia booked their spot in the knockout stages of the Euro 2020 following a 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday. It was a must-win game for the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up because anything else would have meant that they would finish third in Group D and their knockout berth would depend on several other factors.
Soccerbolavip.com

Argentina vs Paraguay: Confirmed lineups for Copa America 2021 Matchday 3

The Copa America 2021 will resume this Monday, June 21, with thrilling matches. Argentina and Paraguay will meet at Estádio Nacional de Brasília for Matchday 3. La Albiceleste want to keep their good form after their win against Uruguay. Same for Paraguay, who beat 3-1 Bolivia. Argentina finally got their...
MLSWTOP

International soccer tournament coming to DC’s Audi Field

D.C. United is set to welcome club teams from El Salvador and Mexico next month for a round-robin tournament at Audi Field. The first-ever Capital Cup will feature D.C. United, Alianza FC and Club Puebla, with matches scheduled for July 7, 11 and 14. The three teams will play each other, and the team with the most points will be crowned as champions.
MLSsoundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: With 2-1 win over RSL, Sounders FC's unbeaten start to season moves to 10 matches

Continuing the club’s best-ever start to season, Seattle Sounders FC (7-0-3, 24 points) defeated Real Salt Lake (3-2-3, 12 points) at Lumen Field by a final score of 2-1, pushing the club’s unbeaten run to 10 games to begin the 2021 season. With the victory, Seattle becomes just the eighth team in MLS history to start a campaign unbeaten through 10 regular season matches. As Sounders FC continues to welcome more fans back into Lumen Field through the club’s evolving COVID-19 protocols, tonight’s crowd of 24,652 was the largest home attendance since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
MLSSoccerAmerica.com

Jovan Kirovski on Christian Pulisic following in his footsteps, his LA Galaxy director role, and his vision for MLS

Being the first at anything is usually the result of skill, perseverance, a pioneering spirit and often, a stroke of good fortune. Jovan Kirovski was only 20, younger than Christian Pulisic by two years, when he hoisted the legendary UEFA Champions League trophy in 1997. Though Kirovski’s contributions to the winning run of Borussia Dortmund were a modest pair of substitute appearances in the group stage of the competition, it was enough to stake his claim as the first American UCL winner, and the following season he became the first American product to score in the Champions League..