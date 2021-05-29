USMNT ready to show new wave of talent in Nations League Semifinals

For the first time in years, USMNT will play in an important competition as Nations League resumes after a long hiatus due to Covid 19. The USA is in the semifinals of the tournament along with Honduras, Costa Rica, and Mexico. Since the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the 2018 Men’s World Cup, there has been a new wave of talented American players. In the Nations League Semifinals, they will go up against Honduras for the chance to make it to the first-ever final of this competition. This younger, rawer group of players is ready to show that they can compete in meaningful games, starting with the resumption of the Nations League on June 3rd.