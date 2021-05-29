Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford electric trucks, Jeep plug-in hybrid deal, EV tax credit: The Week in Reverse

Ford has unveiled an entirely new line of pickup trucks called the Maverick, and it’s looking like it will be a total game-changer for the truck industry. The Maverick is an all-new truck from Ford — the brand’s first in ages that isn’t part of the F-Series or Ranger lines. It’s also the first standard full-hybrid pickup in America, and its EPA-estimated 40 MPG city rating is the best of any truck in the country. The Maverick is aiming to appeal to a wider range of atypical pickup buyers with its fuel-efficiency, easy-to-park compact size, spacious four-door cab with room for five adults, and loads of standard equipment like an 8” touchscreen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a FordPass Connect WiFi Hotspot, and a FLEXBED featuring a multi-position tailgate, 12 available anchor points, two 12-volt 20-amp prewired power sources, and two 110-volt outlets. The base powerplant is a 191 HP 2.5L full hybrid engine (a non-hybrid 250 HP 2.0 L EcoBoost engine is available as an upgrade), while the max payload is 1,500 lbs. and towing capacity is 2,000 lbs. Those may not be massive numbers, but with all of this standard on a truck that costs $19,995, the Maverick is competing against the Civics and Corollas of the world more than it is against Ridgelines and Tacomas. And it looks to be winning.