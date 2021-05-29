TEXANA READS: Purvis brings sports legends -- and those who should be -- to life

Corpus Christi is not just known for being the “Sparkling city by the sea” but also for playing a major role in very successful movies. The Gulf coast Capital covers an area of 1266km2 of Texas by being home for a population of 300 000+. The city is blessed and the meaning of its name confirms that as Corpus Christi means “the body of Christ” in Latin. The city contributes to the state’s economy mainly by tourism and hospitality industry. Most of the tourists visit the city for kiteboarding, windsurfing, kite flying and sailing as this is one of the best cities which has high wind speed in North America and that made Corpus Christi one of the host cities for the Windsurfing World Championship. Also, the millions of migrating birds should also be mentioned because they attract a fair share of the tourists as well.