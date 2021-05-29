Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

TEXANA READS: Purvis brings sports legends -- and those who should be -- to life

El Paso Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you read Corpus Christi author Andy Purvis’ last book – “Legends of Greatness” – you may find yourself drifting away in a land of dreams, legends and sports folklore. If you stop and listen, listen closely, you may hear the voice of an old sportswriter spinning a tale or...

www.elpasotimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Earth, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Stan Musial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Heroes#Sky Sports#Heisman Trophy#Ohio State University#New York Yankees#The Houston Astros#Target Com#Amazon Com#Barnesandnoble Com#Noble Bookstores#Facebook#Texana#Sports Legends#Sports Folklore Courtesy#Sports Personalities#Ol Uncle Andy#Greats#Book#Barbecue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Just Go

3 Movies that were actually filmed in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is not just known for being the “Sparkling city by the sea” but also for playing a major role in very successful movies. The Gulf coast Capital covers an area of 1266km2 of Texas by being home for a population of 300 000+. The city is blessed and the meaning of its name confirms that as Corpus Christi means “the body of Christ” in Latin. The city contributes to the state’s economy mainly by tourism and hospitality industry. Most of the tourists visit the city for kiteboarding, windsurfing, kite flying and sailing as this is one of the best cities which has high wind speed in North America and that made Corpus Christi one of the host cities for the Windsurfing World Championship. Also, the millions of migrating birds should also be mentioned because they attract a fair share of the tourists as well.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

USS Lexington hosts graduation for Sea Cadets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday was a special day for about 30 members of the Texas Sea Cadets Program. For the last two weeks, these young men and woman have been learning on board the USS Lexington. As part of their experience the team got the chance to learn critical social interaction and leadership skills to help them as they move into the future.