Coachella promoters Goldenvoice debuted a new hip hop festival, Day N Vegas, in Las Vegas in 2019. They couldn't hold it last year because of COVID, but the festival is returning for 2021, on November 12-November 14 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Kendrick Lamar is headlining on Friday, and his set is being billed as his only performance of 2021, and called "One Night in Vegas, From Section.80 to DAMN." Travis Scott, who was forced to drop off the festival's 2019 edition, headlines Saturday, and Tyler, The Creator headlines Sunday.