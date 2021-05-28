What's on Netflix This Week: Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, Bo Burnham's New Comedy Special

“If you can live your life without an audience, you should do it,” Bo Burnham said in his 2016 Netflix special, Make Happy. At the time, the comedian was at a crossroads. Burnham was the unlikely YouTube pioneer who went from taping juvenile, casually offensive songs and jokes in his bedroom to playing packed arenas around the world. He was also increasingly disillusioned by the concept—and cost—of fame, and plagued by panic attacks. If all of that weren’t apparent enough from the material in Make Happy, it should be from what followed: a pivot into filmmaking, with 2018’s critically adored Eighth Grade, and an active focus on pursuing mental health. Coming into 2020 with a hefty role in Promising Young Woman on deck, and a feeling that he was ready to perform live again after a self-imposed five-year hiatus, the world was arguably his oyster. So it must have been quite a shock when the world contracted to the size of an oyster for everyone, and Burnham found himself once again in his bedroom, taping jokes and songs for an audience he has mixed feelings about.