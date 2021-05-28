Cancel
TV Series

What's on Netflix This Week: Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, Bo Burnham's New Comedy Special

By Allison Picurro
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's big moment of the week is for sure the return of Lucifer, which comes back with Part 2 of Season 5 on Friday, May 28. This was supposed to be its last season, but the show was resurrected for the second time and is now set to live to see another day.

Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

Bo Burnham: From YouTuber to star of Netflix’s ‘claustrophobic masterpiece’ Inside

Bo Burnham has been a respected content creator since the dawn of YouTube, uploading music videos and skits to the site just a year after it was initially created. Although he has occasionally aroused controversy for some of his works. Burnham’s latest Netflix special “Inside” has been met with widespread critical acclaim – however, many don’t know that Bo Burnham started out just the same as all other YouTubers, with a camera in his bedroom.
Musichelloniceworld.com

Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’ Songs Will Be On Spotify

Look, Daddy made us some content. Bo Burnham announced on Twitter that the songs from his new Netflix special, Inside, will be released as an album on Thursday. That means you’ll soon be able to listen to “Welcome to the Internet,” “White Woman’s Instagram,” and “That Funny Feeling,” without scrubbing through Netflix to get to your favorite song. The tweet links to a widget with buttons to pre-save the album on various streaming services, including Spotify. Burnham also apologized for the delay, which was very considerate of him.
TV & VideosPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Bo Burnham’s Special Makes Me Fear the Internet & Turning 30

As I watch comedian and my unofficial therapist Bo Burnham on Netflix, I question everything about my life. Burnam has given the world a hilariously dark comedy special you can stream on Netflix from the comfort of your couch. This man locked himself in a room for over a yeat to create this content and you should watch it.
TV & VideosFast Company

Bo Burnham turned his endless quarantine nightmare into a brilliant Netflix special

“If you can live your life without an audience, you should do it,” Bo Burnham said in his 2016 Netflix special, Make Happy. At the time, the comedian was at a crossroads. Burnham was the unlikely YouTube pioneer who went from taping juvenile, casually offensive songs and jokes in his bedroom to playing packed arenas around the world. He was also increasingly disillusioned by the concept—and cost—of fame, and plagued by panic attacks. If all of that weren’t apparent enough from the material in Make Happy, it should be from what followed: a pivot into filmmaking, with 2018’s critically adored Eighth Grade, and an active focus on pursuing mental health. Coming into 2020 with a hefty role in Promising Young Woman on deck, and a feeling that he was ready to perform live again after a self-imposed five-year hiatus, the world was arguably his oyster. So it must have been quite a shock when the world contracted to the size of an oyster for everyone, and Burnham found himself once again in his bedroom, taping jokes and songs for an audience he has mixed feelings about.
CelebritiesDen of Geek

Bo Burnham: Inside’s Moment of Breathtaking Empathy

This article contains spoilers for Bo Burnham: Inside. Back in the year 2000, writer Dave Eggers struggled to find the right title for his first memoir. What collection of words could possibly communicate the emotional enormity of losing both of one’s parents to cancer and then having to perform as a sudden surrogate to one’s younger brother?
TV & VideosMic

Bo Burnham's 'Inside' brilliantly captures the full spectrum of our pandemic spiral

About halfway through his new Netflix special, comedian/musician Bo Burnham insists: he’s not going to kill himself. Also, you shouldn’t either. He’s initially telling this to the camera in the single solitary room that his entire one-man show, Inside, takes place within, before the scene suddenly cuts to him sitting in the dark at night in the same room, with a projection of the same, continuous anti-suicide appeal projected onto his body. A midnight Burnham looks off-screen — apathetic, spent, scrolling on his phone — possibly listening to his own message. Possibly not.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

When does Lucifer season 6 premiere on Netflix?

Lucifer originally debuted on Fox back in 2016. True to its reputation, Fox cancelled the show three seasons in, but its fans were so passionate that Netflix revived it. The second part of the fifth season of Lucifer is now out on Netflix and available to watch, musical episode and all. Originally, this was going to be the last season of the devilishly good show, but Netflix wanted to give Tom Ellis and pals one more go round the bases, so we all have season 6 to look forward to.
TV & VideosCollider

Bo Burnham Wastes Time in "FaceTime With My Mom" Clip from His Netflix Special 'Inside'

Actor, comedian, and director Bo Burnham is a man of many talents. He can go from creating introspective and incisive comedy specials that challenge the form to directing a moving portrait of growing up only to then star in an Oscar-winning film. His most recent Netflix special, Inside, is perhaps his most courageous and experimental. Set almost entirely inside a single room, Burnham offers existential observations about his own struggles with mental illness and examines the state of the hellscape that is our world while talking with a sock puppet. It is brilliant, strange, and above all else authentic.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hear Me Out: Why Lucifer's Season 5 Twist On Netflix Really Was The Best Ending

Spoilers ahead for Season 5 of Netflix’s Lucifer. Don't say I didn't warn ya. The second half of Season 5 of Netflix’s Lucifer has finally released and it was a lot to take in. The final episodes of Season 5B, in which there were quite a few twists leading up to Lucifer and Michael’s climactic fight, were a lot. Those twists are what make it one of the best, if not the best, ending for a season or series, at least in a while. Look, many people have had different reactions to Season 5 of Lucifer as a whole and not everyone felt this way. But considering the twists the finale had, Season 6 will be a tough one to wait on and I totally think the ending works.
CelebritiesEW.com

Did Bo Burnham: Inside wreck you? Let's talk about it

For most of us, "getting through the day" was the top (slash only) thing on our to-do lists. And for comedian-composer-actor-director-writer-general prodigy Bo Burnham, there was only one way to get through those long days and even longer nights. "Content" can be a dehumanizingly generic word for any creative effort,...