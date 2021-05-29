Cancel
Actor James Caan Emerges As A Future Hive Member During Mt. Rapmore Debate

By Trent Clark
HipHopDX.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify’s RapCaviar struck a nerve with Hip Hop heads worldwide this week when they brandished an incomplete “Mt. Rapmore” photo, leaving fans to fill in the blank. Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole occupied three of the four mountaintop spots, spawning a multitude of candidates across social media. While Nicki...

hiphopdx.com
