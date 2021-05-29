Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Kennywoods’ Open for Summer Fun (Mon., 5/31/21)

entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in June, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is open all of Memorial Day weekend and then is open Wednesday through Sundays until June 21. After that Kennywood is only closed on Tuesdays until August 22 when a more limited schedule resumes. The park maintains a constantly updated list of attractions open and closed. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.

entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
West Mifflin, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennywood Park#Amusement Park#Wine#Roller Coasters#Memorial Day Weekend#Amusement Rides#August Craft Beer#Kennywood Blvd#Kennywood Dates#Saturdays#Sundays#Kiddie Rides#Special Attractions#Open Wednesday#Fun#Chef Inspired Tastings#Mechanized Rides#Check Park Websites#Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

Two Frays Brewery wants be a community hub in Garfield

Two Frays Brewery is opening in Garfield with one mission: to be a community hub that serves great beer. From noon to 8 p.m. May 28-30, Mike and Jen Onofray will start selling four-packs to go from the spot at 5113 Penn Ave. Customers can pre-order online or walk up and purchase cans.
Pittsburgh, PAOnlyInYourState

Taste For Yourself Why The StarLite Lounge In Pittsburgh Earned A Spot On A Popular TV Show

Pittsburgh’s often been considered an extension of Hollywood, serving as a filming location for countless television shows and movies and hosting red carpet premieres. One of the Food Network’s most popular shows Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives recently visited The StarLite Lounge in Pittsburgh. If you’ve not visited yet or in a while, catch the show then head over to this popular Pittsburgh spot for a delicious meal – pierogies, perhaps?
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Incoming Pop-up Park Closes Road But Aims to Encourage More People Downtown

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has begun preparation for the Allegheny Overlook Pop-up Park, an outdoor space where people can enjoy art and live music this summer. To accommodate the park, the westbound lanes of Fort Duquesne Boulevard have been temporarily closed between 7th and Stanwix streets. The road closure will last...
Pittsburgh, PAEllwood City Ledger

Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy will play PNC Park in August

PITTSBURGH — At least one stadium concert will take place this summer in Pittsburgh. The Hella Mega tour, starring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will happen Aug. 19 at PNC Park. The rock bands' 21-city stadium run kicks off July 24 in Dallas. The Interrupters will appear as...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh fireworks returning to the Point this summer

Pittsburgh officials announced Monday that the Fourth of July fireworks celebration will return to the Point this summer after a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Bill Peduto said a “family-style picnic” is scheduled July 4 at Point State Park — with music and food vendors —...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Meet the Winners of Monmade’s One Green Product Competition

Just in time for Earth Day, Pittsburgh-based Monmade chose three winners in April for its first ever One Green Product Design competition. According to Monmade — which acts as an intermediary between design and development professionals, regional makers and manufacturers — the competition reflects the organization’s commitment to increasing sustainable production practices from its network of artisans.
Pittsburgh, PAriverlifepgh.org

Invisible Ecologies

Invisible Ecologies is a public art installation by Future Green Studio along the Allegheny waterfront in downtown Pittsburgh. Future Green is a design collective in Brooklyn, NY whose work is focused on the intersection of art, ecology, and urbanism. This project is in collaboration with Clear Story and is supported by Riverlife and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.