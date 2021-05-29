Kennywoods’ Open for Summer Fun (Mon., 5/31/21)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in June, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is open all of Memorial Day weekend and then is open Wednesday through Sundays until June 21. After that Kennywood is only closed on Tuesdays until August 22 when a more limited schedule resumes. The park maintains a constantly updated list of attractions open and closed. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.