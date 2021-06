2021-22 Bowl Schedule: TV Info, How to Watch

The bowl schedule has been announced for the 2021-22 college football season, beginning Dec. 17 and concluding with the national title game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

Bowl matchups will be revealed on Dec. 5, following the regular season and conference championship games.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will be played at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.

Two bowl games still have networks and times to be determined.

All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl semifinal, Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl semifinal, Miami Gardens, Fla., 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 10

National Championship, Indianapolis, Ind., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Selection Committee Games

Dec. 30

Peach Bowl, Atlanta, Ga., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 1

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m. (ESPN), Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, La., 8:45 p.m. (ESPN), SEC vs. Big 12

Non-Selection Committee Games

Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Bahamas, Noon (ESPN) C-USA vs. MAC

Cure Bowl, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m. (ESPN2) AAC vs. Sun Belt

Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla., 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Celebration Bowl, Atlanta, Ga., Noon (ABC) MEAC vs. SWAC

New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque, N.M., 2:15 p.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. MWC

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La., 3:30 p.m. (ABC) BYU vs. C-USA

Lending Tree, Mobile, Ala. 5:45 p.m., (ESPN) MAC vs. Sun Belt

L.A. Bowl, Los Angeles, Calif., 7:30 p.m. (ABC) MWC vs. Pac-12

New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans, La., 9:15 p.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) AAC, MAC, Sun Belt

Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise, Idaho, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) MAC vs. MWC

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) AAC, C-USA, MAC, MWC, Sun Belt

Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas, TBD (ESPN) AAC vs. C-USA

Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu, Hawaii, 8 p.m. (ESPN) AAC vs. MWC

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) MAC vs. Sun Belt

Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit, Mich., 11 a.m. (ESPN) MAC vs. Big Ten

Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) AAC vs. ACC

Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala., Noon (ESPN) AAC vs. SEC

First Responder Bowl, University Park, Texas 3:15 p.m. (ESPN) AAC, ACC, Big-12, Conference USA

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn., 6:45 p.m. (ESPN), Big 12 vs. SEC

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix, Ariz. 10:15 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. Big 12

Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl, Boston, Mass. 11 a.m. (ESPN) AAC vs. ACC

Pinstripe Bowl, New York, N.Y., 2:15 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. Big Ten

Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando, Fla., 5:45 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. Big-12

Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, Texas, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN), Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, N.C., 11:30 a.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. Big Ten

Music City Bowl, Nashville, Tenn., 3 p.m. (ESPN) Big 10 vs. SEC

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla., 11 a.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. SEC

Tony the Tiger Bowl, El Paso, Texas, 12:30 p.m. (CBS) ACC vs. Pac-12

Jan. 1, 2022

Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC) Big Ten vs. SEC

Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2) Big Ten vs. SEC

Jan. 4

Texas Bowl: Houston, Texas TBD (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC

Still To Be Determined

Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz., MAC vs. MWC

Redbox Bowl, San Francisco, Calif., Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Holiday Bowl, San Diego, Calif., (Fox/FS1), ACC vs. Pac-12