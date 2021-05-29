Vandalia Man Killed In Worksite Accident

A Vandalia man was killed in a work-related accident Friday afternoon in Pontoon Beach. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reports that 41-year-old Timothy Funk, of Vandalia, was on a worksite at the Motel 6 on East Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach, working for the Jenkins Display Company of Vandalia. Funk was working on a sign at the motel when, for unknown reasons, the bucket broke away from its supporting arm, causing the victim and the bucket to fall approximately 60 feet to the ground. The accident occurred at 3:13 PM.