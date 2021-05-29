Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Creative Wildlife Photography Composition Tips for Beginners

By Jay Patel
visualwilderness.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOk… so you consider yourself a Landscape Photographer. This may lead you to ask: While wildlife may be part of my landscape photos, it’s not generally my main goal. Why should I, a landscape photographer, pursue wildlife photography?. There are several perfectly logical reasons for this potential shift. For one,...

visualwilderness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Photography#Creativity#Compositions#Anne S Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Photographycapturelandscapes.com

Sunset Photography: 8 Proven Tips for Great Images

There’s no big secret that sunset photography is popular. What’s not to love about a beautifully pink or dramatically red sky?. Nowadays, it takes something special to have your golden hour images stand out from the crowd. There’s an abundance of images with nice colorful skies but fewer that can be considered impactful.
Photographydigital-photography-school.com

13 Abstract Landscape Photography Tips for Mesmerizing Images

Abstract landscape photography is all about expanding your vision as a landscape photographer. Anyone can go to a pretty place, aim their camera, and click the shutter. To be great, you need to be able to see differently, to look deeper, see what others might miss, and come up with your own interpretation.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Portrait composition tips for an 85mm lens

Apart from 50mm lenses, 85mm lenses are among the most popular focal lengths for portrait photography. However, if you’re shifting from 50mm, you’ll most likely need a bit of getting used to. You’ll be getting more close-up shots with an 85mm lens, so adjustments to your composition will be necessary. Here’s where today’s portrait photography tips will come in handy for your practice.
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

Tips on photographing Baton Rouge’s wildlife from C.C. Lockwood

Editor’s note: We asked celebrated local wildlife and nature photographer C.C. Lockwood to share some tips for our June 2021 “Wild Baton Rouge” issue. The below tips are in his words, as told to Benjamin Leger. 1. Just do it! Get yourself to national parks, state parks, wildlife refuges, botanical...
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Basic Flash Photography Tutorial

Flash is a simple yet powerful tool that can help elevate your photography to the next level. Using a flash gives you more control over how to shape your light and lets you deliver consistent results. However, there’s something about using flash that a lot of beginner photographers are scared about. That fear is misplaced: once you get a hold of some of the basic concepts, working with flash is a breeze. In this video, photographer Mike Smith shows you the basics of flash photography and how it’s actually a straightforward process:
PhotographyOm Malik

Five Photography Tips Worth Remembering

Tony Kuyper is well known to many of us who tend to spend a lot of time in Adobe Photoshop. He makes an editing panel that allows photographers to create exact luminosity masks, which in turn help with granular and subtle editing. Of course, his panels do more than that, but his mask-making shortcuts are a blessing for my editing style.
Photographyadorama.com

10 Nature Photography Tips & Tricks to Master

Nature photography encompasses a large range of subjects from landscapes and mountains to wildlife, insects, or plants. Nature photography is a massive category housing several kinds of popular photography, and even certain types of travel photography. However, its focus is simple, to be in nature and focus on capturing the all-encompassing beauty that nature is. It’s broad, overarching, and has few limitations. It’s also one of the most rewarding types of photography to pursue, because you are able to capture so many beautiful aspects of nature. If you are interested in nature photography, there’s no better time to start than now, as the temperatures rise, with summer on the horizon. Here are 10 nature photography tips and tricks that will have you shooting confidently, learning to capture the vast landscapes, beautiful wildlife, and stunning details that encompass nature photography.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Tips for raising your photography rates

Whether you’re new to the photography business or a little further along, there will come a time when you have to raise your photography rates. However, it may feel a little tricky to do, especially when you’re not sure about how to set your price right or whether you should even negotiate with clients. One thing is for sure: you deserve to be paid the worth of your skills and experience.
Photographypetapixel.com

The Summer Photography Gift Guide

Summer is here! For many, this is a time to go road tripping, sunbaking, hiking, holidaying, watching fireworks, and eating ice cream. For some, it’s a time to watch others do the above – from behind a camera. We call those people photographers. If you have a photographer in your...
Photographyslrlounge.com

Adobe Lightroom Mobile: 5 Tips For Better Landscape Photography

We’ve teamed up with Adobe to bring you a series of tutorials. In this video, I’ll be walking through 5 tips on how you can take better landscape photography using Adobe Lightroom Mobile. You can download Adobe Lightroom here. Video: Adobe Lightroom Mobile: 5 Tips For Better Landscape Photography. Adobe...
Photographydigital-photography-school.com

7 Composition and Lighting Tips to Improve Your Landscape Photos (Video)

Looking to take your landscape photography to the next level?. In this video, professional landscape photographer Nigel Danson takes you through his shooting process and shares 7 simple tips and tricks to elevate your photos. While Danson mostly focuses on composition, he throws in a couple of lighting tips for good measure – and each piece of advice is carefully illustrated with breathtaking video footage and stellar example photos.
Photographythedallasnews.net

Thomas Baskind Photography's Top 5 Wedding Photography Tips

A couples wedding day is full of emotion and the creation of new memories and milestones. A wedding photographer's responsibility in documenting these memories is a contract of trust and capability. We have compiled five of the most helpful tips for amateur photographers interested in pursuing the rewards of wedding photography.
Photographyculturalweekly.com

The Importance Of Photography Backdrops

Ever seen a photograph without a background? I’m sure not; well, that’s because no one snaps a photo without a photo background. The backgrounds can either be the natural surroundings in street photography or man-made backdrops in studio photography. Whichever one you decide to stick to, we cannot overemphasize the importance of photography backdrops.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Food photography tip: Make your subject stand out with light

As with all genres of photography, part of what makes food photography good is how a subject stands out from the rest of the image. There are several ways to achieve this. But using light with precision is one of the simplest yet most effective, as today’s featured food photography tip demonstrates!
Photographycolortechinc.com

Photography & Video

Visit our sister company, Blue Cardinal Photography to learn more about the vast options of video and photography we offer.
Photographyrapdirect.net

5 Tips on Photography You Need To Use Today

A digital SLR normally by no means delivers unhealthy photos. There are, after all, cameras that are better than others, however examine it with compact cameras and the SLR at all times wins. The sensor in a digital SLR that converts the image as seen by the lens into digital format, is much higher in in comparison with a compact camera. Because the surface is larger it’s so much simpler to find out the proper colours. A compact excessive resolution digital camera, that’s round 10 megapixels, usually produces photographs that are gritty and blurry. That’s as a result of it is hard to get as many megapixels in a small space.
Photographycivicplus.com

Annual Photography Contest

Submissions for the 2021 Photography Contest opens on June 1, 2021 and closes on June 22, 2021. Below are the rules for submitting photos to the 2021 Photography Contest. A completed entry form must be submitted with each photograph. Entries must be submitted via online form, which will be available...