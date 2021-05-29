Creative Wildlife Photography Composition Tips for Beginners

Nature photography encompasses a large range of subjects from landscapes and mountains to wildlife, insects, or plants. Nature photography is a massive category housing several kinds of popular photography, and even certain types of travel photography. However, its focus is simple, to be in nature and focus on capturing the all-encompassing beauty that nature is. It’s broad, overarching, and has few limitations. It’s also one of the most rewarding types of photography to pursue, because you are able to capture so many beautiful aspects of nature. If you are interested in nature photography, there’s no better time to start than now, as the temperatures rise, with summer on the horizon. Here are 10 nature photography tips and tricks that will have you shooting confidently, learning to capture the vast landscapes, beautiful wildlife, and stunning details that encompass nature photography.