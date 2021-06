Cheverly’s Town Seal, which featured an image of Mt. Hope Plantation, was discarded by the Town in 2020 in favor of a redesign that better reflected Town ideals. In May 2021, Town Council hired the Neighborhood Design Center to lead a community engagement and design process to create a new Town Seal. Council appointed a Town Seal Commission, made up of residents from each of the six wards, to work with NDC and their design team on the Seal redesign. Young people from each ward and artists were selected for the committee as these groups offer critical perspectives for the redesign.