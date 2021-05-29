Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Epic Games Store Offers Free Among Us PC Version

By Ken Barnes
Coming Soon!
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArguably 2020’s biggest smash-hit game – Among Us – is currently on sale for PC players on the Epic Games Store for the absolutely outstanding promotional price of…nothing! You certainly can’t beat that price for the free Among Us PC release. That’s right. The game, which usually costs $5 on...

www.comingsoon.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Pc Game#Ios#Smash#The Epic Games Store#Nintendo Switch#Mega Sale#Pc Players#Pc Release#The Game#Fun#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA 2K21
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesnewsnetnebraska.org

A new Epic Games Store gift arrives today

It’s Thursday and it means only one thing … No, the weekend is not approaching (or rather, not only), we refer, of course, to the arrival of New free game on Epic Games Store متجرAvailable for download from 5:00 PM this afternoon. Between us it’s still free for a few...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

GTA Vice City Free Download PC Game (Full Version)

GTA Vice City Free Download PC Game (Full Version) Grand Theft Auto Vice City is a very unique and among the most effective open-world sport. GTA Vice City has been and is the finest open-world sport and will remain in the hearts of several gamers. GTA Vice City was released from the thriving season of 2002 by Rockstar matches. Upon its launch, GTA Vice City cling and rose into the top collection of matches and made its own location on the very first location. Tommy is the most important protagonist in GTA Vice City that earns fame and cash. Tom begins from scratch and functions for his buddy called Lance. Tommy doesn’t stick to bright and loyal work. Instead, he receives contracts of slipping, robing, and terrorizing. Back in GTA Vice City PC Game Download Free ISO, Tommy being the primary protagonist, gets fame. It is also possible to download additional GTA Games Here.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Genshin Impact Heads to Epic Games Store Next Week With Free Item Bundle and Co-Op Support for All Platforms

MiHoYo announced that their action RPG Genshin Impact will launch on Epic Games Store on June 9 alongside the 1.6 update. For this release players starting their journey can use the code “GenshinEpic” to redeem special in-game bonuses. Further, this version will support co-op play between all platforms, and existing players on PC and mobile devices can switch to this version by signing in.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Epic Games' Giveaway of Among Us has Given the Game a New Life

Among Us giveaway on Epic Games Store proved to be a hit. By making the game available for free, the population of PC gamers playing the title exploded. Since last Thursday, Epic Games Store gives away the full version of Among Us. It was known that the deal will be a hit, but its popularity probably surprised even the devs, because the number of players on PC increased almost six times.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Frigid survival sim Frostpunk goes free on the Epic Store

Remember when we put a bunch of children to work in the coal mines, and one of them was horrifically injured? And then instead of giving the kid a little time off to recover, we yelled at him so the rest wouldn't get any funny ideas? Good times. Anyway, if you've ever aspired to that sort of firm-but-fair father figure position, today is your lucky day, because the society survival game Frostpunk is free on the Epic Games Store.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Epic Games Store Next Free Game Rumored to be Frostpunk (Update)

A new rumor is circulating online today in regards to the next Epic Games Store free game being offered later. According to many sources, the next free game is going to be Frostpunk. There are already three foreign media outlets that have reported and are confident that this will be the next free game for the store. No evidence supports these claims, but they seem to really trust this new leak.
Video Gamesnewslanes.com

Epic Games Store free games LEAK: New free EGS download out later today

The Epic Games Store free games promotion continues today with a new freebie set to be released shortly. The current Epic Games Store free download – the hit multiplayer game Among Us – is only available until 4pm UK time this afternoon when a new freebie becomes available. And that game may have leaked early.
Video GamesEngadget

'Control' is this week's Epic Games Store freebie

The Epic Games Store offers users a . It’s closing out the last week of the current with another big one: Remedy's terrific . You have until 11AM on June 17th to snag the paranormal action-adventure gratis. You play as Jesse Faden as you explore the shape-shifting Oldest House, the...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Overcooked 2 and Hell is Other Demons will be free on the Epic Games Store next week

Whether it’s cooking chaos or bullet hell that you prefer, there will be good times to have at no cost to you in the near future. Overcooked 2 and Hell is Other Demons will be free on the Epic Games Store next week starting on June 17 at 11 AM ET. You’ll have the full week to claim these games and they will be yours to keep forever. So go ahead and salivate or get reloaded for some running and gunning.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

An Open Source Version Of Tilt Brush Is Now Available For Free On PC VR

Open Brush, an open source version of Tilt Brush, is now available for free for PC VR via Steam. Earlier this year, Google announced that it was ending official development support for Tilt Brush but would be adding the source code to a repository on GitHub. This allows the VR developer community to crawl around the code and create their own versions of the software with new features or other changes, preserving it beyond official support.