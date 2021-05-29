Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Indy 500 driver intros...by animal

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we’ve come to expect in the NTT IndyCar Series, silliness inside the paddock often stems from the thoughts and words of Conor Daly. A few months ago, the Ed Carpenter Racing driver wondered aloud — and on social media — whether he could ride an American bison onto the Indy 500 driver introduction stage, and from there, hilarity ensued.

racer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Daly
Person
James Hinchcliffe
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Animal#Indycar Series#Motor Racing#Chevy#American#The U S Air Force#Twitter#Indycar#Nbc#Apexatx#British#English#Bison#Canadian#Molsons#Ntt#Driver#Rabid Indycar Fans#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Podcast
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
Indianapolis, INracefans.net

More bad luck for Harvey ends victory hopes at Indianapolis

One of the strongest performances at Saturday’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis went unrewarded. Jack Harvey finished 23rd following a series of setbacks in the pit lane. Until then the Meyer Shank racer had been in strong contention for his second visit to an IndyCar podium, and potentially his first career victory.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Rahal on GP Indy: “One of the better drives I’ve ever had”

Contact at Turn 1 between Conor Daly and Simon Pagenaud sent Daly into Rahal’s car, obliging the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda driver to pit for hasty repairs to his right-rear bodywork. Even though the field went under caution for the AMR Safety team to retrieve Conor Daly’s stranded Ed Carpenter Racing...
Detroit, MIPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar driver says he’d fight NASCAR’s Kyle Busch

IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner Will Power said that he would volunteer to fight a NASCAR driver and he would select Kyle Busch. Following the opening practice session for this weekend’s IndyCar doubleheader at Belle Isle Street Circuit, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, three drivers took part in quite an interesting news conference.
Indiana Statewbaa.org

The Indy 500 And Diversity In Motorsports

The Indianapolis 500 this weekend was the biggest sporting event in the world since the pandemic started, with 135,000 fans in the stands. Today we talk about how the race went, how safety precautions were handled, and we learn about Paretta Autosport, the majority female team. We also talk to...
Indianapolis, INWOWO News

2021 Indy 500 Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Helio Castroneves’ win in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Plus, a new rumor on a possible third engine manufacturer for IndyCar. New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar points leader penalized before Belle Isle race

IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou was issued a grid penalty ahead of the first of two races of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Due to an an unapproved engine change prior to the 105th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway two weekends ago, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou has been penalized ahead of today’s race at Belle Isle Street Circuit.
Motorsportswgnradio.com

Indy 500 ‘Milk Person’

When a jubilant Helio Castroneves made it to the Indy 500 winner’s circle, a woman wearing cow-print gloves handed him a bottle of milk, which he proceeded to swig and dump over his head. That woman, the official “Milk Person,” is Plymouth, Indiana, dairy farmer Jill Houin. She talks with Steve Alexander about the chaos of the winner’s circle, and about the family dairy farm, Homestead Dairy.
Motorsportsdailyjournal.net

Ericsson scores 1st IndyCar win at action-packed Belle Isle

DETROIT — Marcus Ericsson raced to his first IndyCar victory Saturday in the action-packed opener of the doubleheader at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. The Swede became the seventh driver to win through seven IndyCar races this season, and he’s the fourth first-time winner this year. It was the first victory for the former Formula One driver since a GP2 race at Nurburgring in 2013.
Detroit, MIspeedsport.com

Newgarden On Sunday Pole In Detroit

DETROIT — Josef Newgarden will attempt to break the Team Penske winless streak in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season as he starts on the pole for Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle. Newgarden won his first pole of the season with an incredibly fast lap of 1:14.104...
Motorsportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sweden's Marcus Ericsson gets first IndyCar win at Detroit

Sweden's Marcus Ericsson came through with an unpredictable win in Race 1 of the Chevrolet Dual at Detroit to earn his first career series victory Saturday thanks to a late-race caution, a rival's mishap and some canny driving at the Belle Isle race course. When race leader Will Power's car...
Motorsportsracer.com

Pruett's slowdown lap: Indy GP edition

How on earth do we put the season to date in context?. It opened at Barber with Pato O’Ward taking his first pole and Alex Palou capturing his first win. Then Colton Herta took pole and the win at St. Pete. Rain scuttled qualifying at the Texas doubleheader, and with passing seemingly prohibited in the first race, Dixon cruised from pole but had rookie countryman Scott McLaughlin giving him the business on the way to placing second in his maiden oval race.
Motorsportsnbnews24.com

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

Rosenqvist’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet plowed head-on into the tire wall on the exit of the nook, after his throttle appeared to jam open as he downshifted. Throughout the enormous affect, the concrete barrier behind the tire wall was pushed over, such was severity of the hit, whereas the tires had been scattered over the catchfencing. The 29-year-old Swede was acutely aware however seemed to be in ache because the AMR Security Workforce rigorously extracted him. The automobile had come to relaxation nose-up at 45levels, because the entrance was propped up by tires, which difficult the extrication process. He was ultimately placed on a backboard and was sporting a neck brace as he was moved to the ambulance. The race was halted on the finish of Lap 27, and the opposite vehicles trickled to pitlane. Rosenqvist had been having fun with arguably his greatest displaying of the season, climbing from 14th to 3rd, earlier than his first pitstop. Andretti Autosport’s James Hinchcliffe stated: “I haven’t see the replay but nevertheless it was a bizarre scene to see, the best way his automobile landed like that. Clearly the very first thing you simply hope that the driving force is alright, the vehicles that we now have, the tracks and security crew are all top-notch. Hopefully he’ll be unscathed and all that. But it surely’s powerful.” Teammate Alexander Rossi stated: “It was the primary time I noticed that [replay] that’s loopy man, that’s an enormous hit. Ideas are with him, that sucks to see.” Barrier repairs have been slowed by the necessity for a brand new concrete block to switch the one broken by Rosenqvist’s affect. Dr. Geoffrey Billows’ IndyCar’s medical director, stated: “Doing nice. He’s acutely aware and alert and was speaking all the time. He was having some soreness, however no lack of sensation anyplace, no lack of perform. “We had been capable of get him out of the automobile and produce him to the infield care middle, only for a preliminary examination. He’s steady, his vitals are good however we’re sending him downtown to the hospital for extra superior imaging.”
Detroit, MIspeedsport.com

From 16th To First For Pato O’Ward In Detroit

DETROIT – Just when it appeared Team Penske was about to claim its first NTT IndyCar Series win of the season, enter Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP. The 22-year-old driver from Monterrey, Mexico, charged his way to the top after the final restart with seven laps to go, passing two cars in two corners to make it up to third. He passed Colton Herta for second three laps from the finish, then made a brilliant race-winning pass on Josef Newgarden with just more than two laps to go.
MotorsportsGwinnett Daily Post

Pato O’Ward takes IndyCar points lead with win at Detroit

Pato O'Ward of Mexico became the NTT IndyCar Series' first multiple winner of the season Sunday by capturing the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Race 2 at Belle Isle Park. O'Ward passed Josef Newgarden, who started in the pole position, and led the final three laps of the street-course race. He won by a 6.7595-second margin over Newgarden, who led for the other 67 laps. Alex Palou of Spain finished third in the 164.5-mile race.