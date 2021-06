GRANVILLE — A Fort Edward man was arrested on Sunday after police said he drove under the influence of drugs and caused a crash. Christopher J. Lacroix was driving east on county Route 17 in Granville at about 3:10 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of state Route 40, police reported. He collided with a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Alicia Russell, who was traveling south on state Route 40, according to police.