Then a boater who was on Carter Lake west of Loveland called the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office to report what he believed to be a body in the waters of the lake, according to a press release.Deputies and Larimer County park rangers responded and confirmed the body was an adult male, who was removed from the water and taken to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.The press release said that investigators were working to positively identify the man found in Carter Lake and that his death is being investigated as an unattended death. The man’s name and exactly how he died will be released at a later date, the release said.