Michigan State football recruiting ramps up in June after dead period ends
Shannon Blair picked up an offer from Michigan State more than four months ago. The 2022 three-star prospect from Knoxville West High School in Tennessee is being recruited by the Spartans as a cornerback and has been in communication with the coaches on an almost daily basis since late January. With the recruiting dead period finally coming to an end, Blair is preparing to meet coach Mel Tucker and his staff when he takes an official visit to East Lansing June 4-6.www.mdjonline.com