A look at what opposing, anonymous coaches think about Miami going into 2021

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 1. Did you have a chance to watch Jeff Stoutland’s presser the other day? If not, you should. It’s required viewing. Stout’s an all-timer. Legitimately one of the greatest assistant coaches in Eagles history. It’s not even about what he says but how he says it. He’s just one of those guys you could sit and listen to all day. No matter what he’s talking about. The guy is 59 and has been coaching football for 38 years and you won’t find anybody who’s more passionate about the game. Listen to him talk about how he’s a better coach today than he’s ever been. Listen to him talk about how tough he is on his players. Listen to him get fired up talking about a Jordan Mailata / Sua Opeta combination block that sprung Boston Scott for an eight-yard gain against the Giants in the middle of a miserable 4-11-1 season. We’ve been so fortunate to have phenomenal offensive line coaches around here over the last 25 years. Juan Castillo, Howard Mudd and Stoutland have held down the job since 1998, and Stoutland may be the best of the bunch. I hope he coaches forever. The dude IS football.