Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Friends' star Matthew Perry: Then and now

By Jennifer Phang
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Perry is an American actor best known for playing Chandler Bing for 10 years on the sitcom ‘Friends.’ While ‘Friends’ wasn’t Matthew’s first role by far — he had three starring roles as a young actor in the sitcoms ‘Home Free,’ ‘Sydney,’ and ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ — it was truly the one that made him a household name. Chandler was a sarcastic, hilarious character, and fans were enchanted by his iconic romance with Monica (Courteney Cox). During and after ‘Friends,’ Matthew continued to captivate audiences with a series of comedic roles in ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ and the short-lived reboot of ‘The Odd Couple’ with Thomas Lennon.

www.msn.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Lennon
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends#Boys Will Be Boys#Tribeca Film Festival#Star#American#Premiere#Grey#Comedic Roles#Enchanted#Sitcoms#Scroll#Home Free
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CA1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Danny Masterson, Matthew Perry, Gavin MacLeod and More!

SECRETS OUT: Church of Scientology officials tried to prevent women accusing Danny Masterson of assault of reporting the case. Three women testified to church officials trying to silence them in a Los Angeles courtroom, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. The church denies the accusations. “Church policy explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land, including the reporting of crimes. This is blatantly clear in the documents we understand were put before the Court — and many others,” church spokesperson Karin Pouw told the newspaper. Masterson will face trial on three counts of rape.
TV Seriesentertainmenttoday.net

FRIENDS: THE REUNION special, with surprise guests, May 27 on HBO Max

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow wanted to film FRIENDS: THE REUNION special more than a year ago. But the coronavirus pandemic repeatedly threw a monkey wrench into the production efforts. Now finally it’s done, and HBO Max will debut the special on Thursday, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch.
Celebritiesfame10.com

Matthew Perry Splits From Fiancée Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry and his fiancée Molly Hurwitz have officially decided to call it quits. According to PEOPLE, it’s been confirmed that Perry has called off his engagement. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry said, in a statement. “I wish Molly the best.”. Fans...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Friends reunion director defends Matthew Perry after mean comments from trolls about actor’s slurred speech

The director of the Friends reunion film has defended Matthew Perry, after people commented on the actor’s apparent slurred speech. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Winston said Perry was healthy when recording the film after people speculated about his state. He said: "Yes, he was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show.
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

From Courtney Cox to Matt LeBlanc to Lisa Kudrow, who is the richest amongst the Friends cast now. Jennifer Anniston is the richest with $300 million. Matthew Perry has made some very smart property investments.

In 1994, the American sitcom Friends debuted on our screens and the world of television comedy would never be quite the same again. What started as a shot in the dark for Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, ended 10 seasons later in global superstardom, TV history and mega-wealth for all six of the pals.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Jennifer Aniston wishes Courteney Cox's daughter on bday

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): 'Friends' actors Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who played on-screen best friends for 10 years as Rachel Green and Monica Geller, have maintained a good friendship with each other in real life too. In fact, Jennifer considers Courteney's daughter Coco as her god-daughter. And now...
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

What is Jennifer Aniston’s net worth?

JENNIFER Aniston has become a household name after her rise to stardom in the '90s. The Friends alum, Aniston, 52, rose to fame because of the New York City-based sitcom and hasn't slowed down. What is Jennifer Aniston's net worth?. As of 2020, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the Friends...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Spaghetti Strap Dress Outside LA Salon Ahead Of ‘Friends’ Reunion

Jennifer Aniston looked effortlessly chic leaving a Beverly Hills spa on May 26 — just one day before the much anticipated ‘Friends’ reunion airs. Jennifer Aniston wore a calf length black slip dress and a pair of fuzzy olive green slides for a pampering appointment on May 26. The 52-year-old star, who is known for her style, looked like a million bucks when she was photographed leaving the salon.
Celebritiesmix1063fm.com

‘Friends’ Director And Creator Support Matthew Perry After Concerns Emerge About His Health

After the “Friends Reunion” was unleashed on HBOMax and interviews leading up to it, social media erupted with concern over Matthew Perry’s perceived slurred speech and demeanor. But Ben Winston, who directed the reunion special, is speaking out in an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter.’ Winston said, “He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t,”