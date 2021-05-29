'Friends' star Matthew Perry: Then and now

Matthew Perry is an American actor best known for playing Chandler Bing for 10 years on the sitcom ‘Friends.’ While ‘Friends’ wasn’t Matthew’s first role by far — he had three starring roles as a young actor in the sitcoms ‘Home Free,’ ‘Sydney,’ and ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ — it was truly the one that made him a household name. Chandler was a sarcastic, hilarious character, and fans were enchanted by his iconic romance with Monica (Courteney Cox). During and after ‘Friends,’ Matthew continued to captivate audiences with a series of comedic roles in ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ and the short-lived reboot of ‘The Odd Couple’ with Thomas Lennon.